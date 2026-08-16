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Houses for sale in Grad Porec, Croatia

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296 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Beautiful villa in Poreč area, 3 km from the sea and beaches!Total area is 140 sq.m. Land pl…
$972,103
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 266 m²
Spacious property in Porec area cca. 3 km from the beaches at ROH-BAU stage.Building of 226 …
$1,21M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Villa with swimming pool surrounded by nature and greenery belongs to a small community of n…
Price on request
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Visnjan Istria rustic stone house for sale with pool, garage and large land represents a pre…
$771,231
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
This exclusive modern villa with a pool in the Sveti Lovreč area represents a premier opport…
$771,231
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Nice villa near Porec, mere 4 km from the sea, is for sale!Total area is 165 sq.m. Land plot…
$659,341
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Charming stone villa with swimming pool for sale in Sveti Lovreč, just 12 km from the beache…
$1,35M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 189 m²
House with lovely swimming pool in Poreč!Total area is 189 sq.m. Land plot is 450 q.m.At a d…
$914,052
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Villa in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa
Grad Porec, Croatia
Area 100 m²
New townhouse on the Croatian coast We present to your attention an exceptional opportunity…
$584,079
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Vizinada Istria Mediterranean house for sale with swimming pool and panoramic views represen…
$796,368
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Perched on a hill with stunning views of rolling fields, vineyards, olive groves, and the di…
$663,317
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Two villas with a shared swimming pool in Bonaci, Porec area!The villas have a total area of…
$1,03M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 585 m²
Luxury stone palazzo with swimming pool for sale in Visnjan!This beautiful replica of tradit…
$2,37M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
Villa of modern charm in Nova Vas, Brtonigla, under construction!Total area is 216 sq.m. Lan…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Charming villa with private pool surrounded by nature and peace, just 11 km from the sea and…
$651,262
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Attractively designed house with swimming pool in Porec area!Total area is cca. 212 sq.m. La…
$948,329
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
New villa under construction in Poreč to be ready in the end of 2024, construction will star…
$817,710
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Villa of traditional design in Višnjan, 16 km from the sea!Total area is 198 sq.m. Land plot…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
New villa with swimming pool in Višnjan near Porec!The villa consists of a ground floor and …
$1,49M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Baderna, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Baderna, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ – Family House with Two Apartments and Spacious Garden, Only 10 km from the Se…
$794,082
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
We luxury condominium of several villas with swimming pools offer a SMART HOME villa un…
$648,574
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
POREC - Mediterranean House with Swimming Pool, 5 km from the Sea!Living Area: 172 m2 Plot S…
$760,528
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Villa under construction with two apartments and a swimming pool in Poreč area!It is a roh-b…
$754,954
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3 bedroom house in Kosinozici, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Kosinozici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
ID CODE: 138-12
$795,821
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 251 m²
A premium villa with a private swimming pool located 12 km from the sea is offered for sale,…
$1,05M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Villa of minimalist design in Poreč, less than 1 km from the sea with sea views!It is one of…
$1,54M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Luxury villa under construction with sea views in Kastelir area near highly demanded super-p…
$2,23M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
In Poreč, just 7 km from the sea, a beautiful villa with a swimming pool and a spacious yard…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Fabulous villa with pool in Višnjan, Porec area!Architecture of the villa resembles Eup…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
New villetta with swimming pool for sale in Porec area, cca. 3 km from the sea.It is a part …
$1,03M
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