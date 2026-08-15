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Houses for sale in Opcina Brtonigla, Croatia

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6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karigador, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karigador, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
This newly built luxury villa for sale offers stunning panoramic views near Brtonigla. The p…
Price on request
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Karigador, Croatia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Karigador, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 370 m²
Villa with a panoramic view of the sea in Brtonigla, cca. 7 km from the sea!Highly demanded …
$1,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Brtonigla, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Brtonigla, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
In a quiet and prestigious location near Brtonigla, in the immediate vicinity of Novigrad, a…
$1,74M
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3 bedroom house in Brtonigla, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Brtonigla, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
We present luxury duplex villas with swimming pools in a wonderful location in the heart of …
$507,585
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4 bedroom house in Nova Vas, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Nova Vas, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
We present a luxurious Istrian villa decorated in an autochthonous style with an area of 270…
$1,76M
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3 room house in Brtonigla, Croatia
3 room house
Brtonigla, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
Near Brtonigla, a modern house is for sale in the construction of an attractive design. Thes…
$492,683
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Properties features in Opcina Brtonigla, Croatia

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
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