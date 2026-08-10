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Houses for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

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177 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Luxury House with Swimming Pool in a Prime Location in Zagreb!This stunning 450 m² detached …
$1,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
In the distinguished and highly sought-after district of Šestine, nestled beneath the green …
$2,23M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
A low-energy villa with a large plot and a modern solar power system is for sale in Mala Mla…
$1,01M
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TekceTekce
House 10 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
House 10 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 262 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 15031 Zagreb, Jarun A functional detached house with a living area of…
$1,03M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Located in one of the most prestigious residential areas of Zagreb, this exceptional luxury …
$1,94M
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5 room house in Lucko, Croatia
5 room house
Lucko, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Odra A detached house with a living area of ​​115 m2 surrounded by a large garden, a gazebo…
$570,968
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Villa 4 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Luxury house for sale in Crnomerec, Zagreb, featuring three floors, a private elevator, and …
$1,71M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 477 m²
In one of the most beautiful and sought-after locations in Zagreb, in a quiet street in the …
$2,74M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 415 m²
Zagreb Family House for Sale: Spacious 499 sq.m. Four-Level Home with Indoor Pool and City V…
$1,10M
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8 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
8 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 327 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14706Donja Dubrava, TrnavaHouse with three apartments, total area 327 m…
$402,561
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Villa 5 bedrooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
This exclusive residence and investment opportunity is located in the Vrhovec area of Zagreb…
$1,49M
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6 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
6 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 449 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14175 Gornje Vrapče, Horvatnica Detached house with two apartments, …
$288,368
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7 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
7 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
I24737 Matka Mandića
$464,993
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Villa 5 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 14088 Podsljeme, Šestinski peak Five-room, two-story apartment, apar…
$696,696
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Villa 5 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Zagreb, Babonićeva Street Luxuriously furnished five-room apartment NKP 258 m2 on the first…
Price on request
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House in City of Zagreb, Croatia
House
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 188 m²
Gornja Dubrava, Oporovečki brijeg, house for demolition. with a permit and a well in a prote…
$44,286
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House 11 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
House 11 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 456 m²
Zagreb, Pantovčak Detached Art Nouveau villa, 456 m², built in 1902 on a plot of 1,065 m².T…
$2,08M
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5 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
5 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale, Terraced house, 200m2, 5s, BukovacIt consists of 4 floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms…
$653,221
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5 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
5 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14910ŠestineA beautiful five-room apartment located in a semi-detached …
$665,907
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House 12 rooms in Adamovec, Croatia
House 12 rooms
Adamovec, Croatia
Rooms 12
Area 1 249 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique estate in a green oasis on 2.3 hectares This impressive property is located in a qu…
$16,61M
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House in City of Zagreb, Croatia
House
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 2
I25600 Miroševečka
$542,505
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5 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
5 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 616 m²
Dedici - close to the international British school Detached house with a total area of 616 …
$1,73M
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2 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
I26002 Anina
$94,108
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8 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
8 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Curator Spacious detached house with a living area of ​​505 m2 on a plot of 700 m2 built in…
$575,582
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6 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
6 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
I26364 Lisičina
$1,33M
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4 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
I27359 Gračanska cesta
Price on request
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House in Adamovec, Croatia
House
Adamovec, Croatia
Area 91 m²
I23597 Dobrodol, Šiletići
$301,968
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8 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
8 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 850 m²
Maksimir, Bukovac Luxury detached villa with a total area of ​​852 m2 built in 2008 on a pl…
$1,72M
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6 room house in City of Zagreb, Croatia
6 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
I27599 Bogoslava Šuleka
$985,145
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6 room house in Lucko, Croatia
6 room house
Lucko, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
New Zagreb, Modern detached family house with an area of 354.34 m2 on a plot of 9,123 m2. …
Price on request
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