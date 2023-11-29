Houses for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

Show property on map Show properties list
9 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in City of Zagreb, Croatia
9 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 2
I26604 Poljudska
€369,999
Leave a request
5 room house with terrace, with Ownership document, with bus in City of Zagreb, Croatia
5 room house with terrace, with Ownership document, with bus
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
I26459 Prevendari
€98,000
Leave a request
6 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Lucko, Croatia
6 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Lucko, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 393 m²
Number of floors 2
I26278 Hrastovička ulica
€340,000
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Lucko, Croatia
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Lucko, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
I26163 Lasinjska
€280,000
Leave a request
6 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in City of Zagreb, Croatia
6 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
I25025 Trpučanska
€453,500
Leave a request
6 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus in Lucko, Croatia
6 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus
Lucko, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
I23988 Lučko
€238,000
Leave a request

