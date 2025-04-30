Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zadar, Croatia

5 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Nestled in the picturesque Zadar region, this exclusive seafront house offers a luxurious li…
$1,19M
Villa 7 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13469 Zadar, Diklo Detached villa of 600m2 built in 2004 on a plot o…
$1,42M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Holiday villa  with swimming pool In Debeljak, not far from Sukošan and Zadar, cca. 3 k…
$587,100
House 10 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
House 10 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 540 m²
Location: Zadar Built: 2005 Zadar center: 1 km Sea: 50 m Inside space: 540 m2 …
$2,10M
House in Grad Zadar, Croatia
House
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
House and olive grove in Povlja - house area is cca104m2 - ground floor cca 45m2 - 1st floor…
$626,047
6 room house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive and detached villa in Zadar In an intimate and elevated location on the city’s edg…
$2,88M
House 11 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
House 11 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 12
Area 750 m²
Hotel I Restaurant Location: Zadar Built: 1993 City center: 2.7 km Sea: 1.5 km Airport …
$3,75M
8 bedroom House in Grad Zadar, Croatia
8 bedroom House
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
If you are in the search for amazing sunset views, and tasting local cuisine surrounded by t…
$2,27M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 453 m²
Luxury villa in Diklo, Zadar, with amazing sea views, cca. 500-600 meters from the sea, on e…
$3,19M
6 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
If Zadar is your next destination, then we have a perfect home for you! Let us introduce you…
$1,31M
2 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
English language is a fascinating and unique form of communication that has a rich history a…
$647,084
5 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Check out this fascinating contemporary piece of architecture that is located in Zadar, one …
$1,42M
5 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 453 m²
Location: Zadar Built: 2019 City center: 4,8 km Sea: 0.55 km Airport distance: 10 km In…
$3,18M
Villa 16 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 16 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 5
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale on the very shore of the Adriatic Sea. The villa has a beautiful and spacious…
$2,02M
3 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Location: Zadar Built: 2011 City center: 7 km Airport distance: 18 km Inside space: 210 …
$2,84M
5 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 545 m²
If you are in the search for amazing service from a leading real estate company in Croatia, …
$1,76M
8 bedroom House in Grad Zadar, Croatia
8 bedroom House
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 580 m²
Location: Zadar Built: 2000 Renovated: 2024 City center: 3.8 km Sea: 0.2 km Airport dis…
$2,84M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
Champaigne sparkling luxury holiday villa in Zadar area!Total area of this amazing interior …
Price on request
6 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE, SECOND LINE FROM THE SEA. Only 40 meters and you are already on the beach with cryst…
$468,382
9 room house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
House with three furnished apartments, 305 m2, Višnjik, Zadar A house with three furnished a…
$719,650
3 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Zadar is one of the most dominant locations on the Adriatic coastline that will absolutely b…
$1,25M
House 18 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
House 18 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 17
Area 920 m²
Location:Zadar Built: 2018, 2013 City center: 3 km Sea: 2.9 km Airport distance: 10 km …
$2,67M
6 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 365 m²
The beautiful New Sea View Villa near Zadar is a luxurious retreat located just 0.5 km from …
$1,48M
Villa 12 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 12 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 12
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,86M
7 room house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
7 room house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious family house 342 m2 with a garden of approx. 600 m2, Zadar, Plovanija, suitable for…
$719,650
House in Grad Zadar, Croatia
House
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 504 m²
Number of floors 2
Roh-bau house in Diklo with 6 residential units and sea view In the prestigious Diklo neighb…
$1,20M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
ELEGANT VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS IN BIBINA, CROATIA We present to your attention a unique opp…
$646,411
House 30 bedrooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
House 30 bedrooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 30
Bathrooms count 30
Area 1 800 m²
Location: Zadar Built: 2006 City center: 15 km Sea: o.5 km Airport distance: 19 km Insi…
$3,97M
House 11 rooms in Grad Zadar, Croatia
House 11 rooms
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 689 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment opportunity in Zadar, 6 apartments – 2 apartments with a pool, new construction a…
$1,99M
4 bedroom house in Grad Zadar, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
English is a fascinating language that has a rich history and is spoken by millions of peopl…
$2,55M
