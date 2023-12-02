Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Novi Vinodolski
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia

5 properties total found
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
House with a view of the sea, NOVI VINODOLSKI A house on 5 floors is for sale located in t…
€290,000
per month
House 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
House 3 bathrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
SEASIDE HOUSE WITH SWIMMING POOL - Novi Vinodolski An adapted holiday house with a swimmin…
€750,000
per month
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
NOVI VINODOLSKI - House with garden We offer a house with three residential units in Novi …
€350,000
per month
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
NOVI VINODOLSKI - Detached house We mediate the sale of a detached house in Novi Vinodolski …
€400,000
per month
2 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking in Klenovica, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Klenovica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
KLENOVICA - Semi-detached house with jacuzzi and sea view On the ground floor there is a ki…
€365,000
per month
Properties features in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
