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Houses for sale in Opcina Konavle, Croatia

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5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cavtat, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cavtat, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 219 m²
Magnificent 4**** palazzo in the very heart of Medieval Cavtat only 100 meters from the sea!…
$3,43M
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4 room house in Komaji, Croatia
4 room house
Komaji, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 2
House 177 m2, Konavle, Popovići Located in the village of Popovići, Dubrovnik-Neretva County…
$343,218
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House 14 rooms in Cavtat, Croatia
House 14 rooms
Cavtat, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 675 m²
CavtatA beautiful villa with 14 apartments with a total gross floor area of ​​675.55 m2, bui…
$1,85M
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2 room house in Molunat, Croatia
2 room house
Molunat, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
House with a spacious terrace and sea view, Molunat, Dubrovnik-Neretva County In the small y…
$420,718
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4 room house in Dubravka, Croatia
4 room house
Dubravka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
Newly Built Luxury House Near Dubrovnik Nestled in a small village surrounded by fragrant ol…
$2,05M
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Properties features in Opcina Konavle, Croatia

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