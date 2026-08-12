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Cottages for sale in Croatia

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9 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Opcina Liznjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
LIZNJANNew building house in the center with two apartments each 50m2 and garden – only 1km …
$398,733
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
SVETVINCENATStone house with 150m2 living area & pool, BBQ house & gardenISTRIA – CROATIA In…
$503,832
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
SVETVINCENATTwo bungalows with pool for 180m2 each for sale in combination packISTRIA – CROA…
$1,06M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
MARCANA / PULANew house with 212m2 living area, pool – and 1,600m2 gardenISTRIA – CROATIA Th…
$730,807
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Cottage 8 bedrooms in Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Grad Rovinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
ROVINJHouse with 7 apartments & sea view for tourist rental – 100m to the seaISTRIA – CROATI…
$2,47M
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
SVETVINCENATTop stone house, completely new renovated – a small anode ideal for 2-4 personsI…
$346,078
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Opcina Barban, Croatia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Opcina Barban, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 530 m²
BARBANGreat villa with beautiful garden and great view to the seaISTRIA – CROATIA A beautifu…
$611,125
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Marcana – Krnica Steinhausmit138m2 &
$390,465
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Opcina Marcana, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 400 m²
MARCANA – KRNICA House with 2 apartments and sea views – & only 1.5km to the beachISTRIA – C…
$545,884
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