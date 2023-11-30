Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Croatia

Cottage To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Vodnjan, Croatia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Vodnjan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
€150,000
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bale, Croatia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bale, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
€275,000
Leave a request
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Medulin, Croatia
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Medulin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PULA – SISAN 2 NEW TOP HOLIDAY HOSES ISTRIA, CROATIA   Two great new holiday homes for s…
€520,000
Leave a request
3 room cottage with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Nova Vas, Croatia
3 room cottage with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Nova Vas, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
The ground floor house with a total area of ​​225 m2 and a spacious landscaped garden of 110…
€520,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Croatia

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir