Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Samobor
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Grad Samobor, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room house with electricity, with Ownership document in Grad Samobor, Croatia
3 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
I24282 Pekrižje Plešivičko
€55,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Grad Samobor, Croatia
2 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
I26397 Noršić selo
€250,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir