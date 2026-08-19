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Houses for sale in Grad Samobor, Croatia

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18 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Samobor, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
Luxury modern newly built villa for sale in Samobor, Donji Giznik. This exclusive contempora…
$1,02M
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3 room house in Mala Rakovica, Croatia
3 room house
Mala Rakovica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 1
I23102 Eugena Kvaternika
$940,195
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2 room house in Grad Samobor, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
I28850 Voćnjaci
$108,501
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7 room house in Mala Rakovica, Croatia
7 room house
Mala Rakovica, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
I24084 Za Gaj
$553,056
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3 room house in Grad Samobor, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
I28580 Gaj
$498,219
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4 room house in Grad Samobor, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13743 Samobor, center Modern detached house with a living area of 14…
$495,992
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
7 room house in Domaslovec, Croatia
7 room house
Domaslovec, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
I24650 Skendrovićev put
$509,180
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5 room house in Grad Samobor, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 694 m²
I24634 Gornji Kraj
Price on request
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2 room house in Norsic Selo, Croatia
2 room house
Norsic Selo, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
I26397 Noršić selo
$232,502
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9 room house in Molvice, Croatia
9 room house
Molvice, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 406 m²
I10402 Vinogradi
$653,221
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4 room house in Grad Samobor, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
I28251 Milana Zjalića
$663,186
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7 room house in Grad Samobor, Croatia
7 room house
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
I27995 Tatjane Marinić
$321,075
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4 room house in Grad Samobor, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
I28922 Pušine
$376,432
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4 room house in Grad Samobor, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
I26965 Klaićev odvojak
$249,110
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Villa 10 rooms in Grad Samobor, Croatia
Villa 10 rooms
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 900 m²
Samobor Beautiful mansion with a total area of ​​570 m2 with an auxiliary building of 463m2…
$1,14M
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7 room house in Grad Samobor, Croatia
7 room house
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 458 m²
I13023 Stražnička
$869,116
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3 room house in Prekrizje Plesivicko, Croatia
3 room house
Prekrizje Plesivicko, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
I24282 Prekrižje Plešivičko
$60,892
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3 room house in Podvrh, Croatia
3 room house
Podvrh, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
I28524 Uska ulica
$155,002
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