Realting.com
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SIBENIK, CROATIA
Sibenik, Croatia
15
812 m²
2
A luxury hotel for sale in the heart of Sibenik, with a very high tourist attraction. Add…
€2,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment 3 bedrooms
Banjole, Croatia
3
2
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
4
2
€595,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel
Kotor, Croatia
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
PALACE HOTEL, KASTELA CROATIA
Kastel Luksic, Croatia
36 425 m²
For sale Palace Hotel, Kastela The hotel was built 100 years ago. It had 221 rooms, but i…
€15,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL CONSTRUCTION, UGLJAN CROATIA
Opcina Preko, Croatia
4 419 m²
Development land for sale with a project for the construction of a hotel in Preko, Ugljan. …
€9,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF HOTEL BARBARIGA, CROATIA
Grad Vodnjan, Croatia
11 611 m²
Development land for sale with a ready-made 4* hotel project in Barbariga, Istria, the capac…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
HOTEL 4-5* IN THE CENTER OF DUBROVNIK, CROATIA
Nova Mokosica, Croatia
A unique 4-5* hotel for sale in the heart of Dubrovnik! The 13-room hotel, ideally locate…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
HOTEL IN CRIKVENICA, CROATIA
Selce, Croatia
93
3* hotel for sale near Crikvenica, Croatia. This fully air-conditioned hotel is located j…
€4,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
HOTEL IN RAKAL, CROATIA
Krnica, Croatia
2 810 m²
A small family 3-star hotel for sale, which began operations in July 1997. It is located in …
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
NEW HOTEL IN CROATIA, OPATIJA
Icici, Croatia
2 500 m²
Boutique hotel for sale in the Opatija area, next to the city beach and city market, to whic…
€9,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment
Mjesni odbor Poganka - Sveti Anton, Croatia
1 746 m²
€1,79M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
4
3
275 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
HOTEL IN KARLOBAG, CROATIA
Karlobag, Croatia
17
1 050 m²
An exceptional opportunity - a hotel with a restaurant and a cafe-bar for sale! On the grou…
€4,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
FAMILY HOTEL DIKLO, CROATIA
Grad Zadar, Croatia
8
603 m²
2
A small family run hotel is for sale that is generating exceptional income and achieving goo…
€1,37M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
FAMILY HOTEL IN CROATIA, BORIK
Grad Pula, Croatia
9
9
740 m²
2
A small hotel for sale, located right on the shore, on the beach. The multi-storey building…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT UN HOTEL PULA, CROATIA
Grad Pula, Croatia
15
750 m²
2
A unique hotel for sale in the very center of Pula. This cozy hotel provides an excellent…
€3,68M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Office 2 rooms
Samobor, Croatia
2
93 m²
€219,999
Recommend
Leave a request
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SPLIT, CROATIA
Grad Split, Croatia
20
1 250 m²
An ideal 3 star family hotel - ideally located on the Adriatic coast! Situated just 80 mete…
€3,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN KOROMANI, CROATIA
Koromani, Croatia
29
1 700 m²
3
Unique hotel for sale in Coromani, Barban! Just 80 meters from the Adriatic coast, this b…
€2,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT OFFICE IN SPLIT, CROATIA
Grad Split, Croatia
10
5
192 m²
Commercial premises in the first row by the sea! This unique office space is ideal for ca…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL UGLJAN, CROATIA
Sutomiscica, Croatia
30
1 230 m²
3
An ideal investment offer - a unique hotel in picturesque Ugljan, Croatia. We present to …
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment with electricity
Opcina Zagorska sela, Croatia
€65,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment with electricity
Opcina Zagorska sela, Croatia
€65,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
4
3
€560,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Zadar, Croatia
3
3
2
€599,999
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
3
2
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Novigrad, Croatia
6
4
350 m²
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
4
2
111 m²
1/3
MODERN APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN SUKOŠAN, CROATIA. Luxurious apartments in a new building 60 me…
€440,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Commercial with Ownership document, with Adapted for people with disabilities, with Front Window
Sibenik, Croatia
224 m²
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
