Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Croatia

Zagreb
54
Grad Split
16
Split
16
Grad Dubrovnik
7
Grad Sibenik
6
Sibenik
6
City of Zagreb
5
Dubrovnik
5
Show more
201 property total found
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SIBENIK, CROATIA in Sibenik, Croatia
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SIBENIK, CROATIA
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 812 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxury hotel for sale in the heart of Sibenik, with a very high tourist attraction. Add…
€2,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment 3 bedrooms in Banjole, Croatia
Investment 3 bedrooms
Banjole, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€420,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€595,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel in Kotor, Croatia
Hotel
Kotor, Croatia
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
PALACE HOTEL, KASTELA CROATIA in Kastel Luksic, Croatia
PALACE HOTEL, KASTELA CROATIA
Kastel Luksic, Croatia
Area 36 425 m²
For sale Palace Hotel, Kastela The hotel was built 100 years ago. It had 221 rooms, but i…
€15,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL CONSTRUCTION, UGLJAN CROATIA in Opcina Preko, Croatia
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL CONSTRUCTION, UGLJAN CROATIA
Opcina Preko, Croatia
Area 4 419 m²
Development land for sale with a project for the construction of a hotel in Preko, Ugljan. …
€9,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF HOTEL BARBARIGA, CROATIA in Grad Vodnjan, Croatia
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF HOTEL BARBARIGA, CROATIA
Grad Vodnjan, Croatia
Area 11 611 m²
Development land for sale with a ready-made 4* hotel project in Barbariga, Istria, the capac…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
HOTEL 4-5* IN THE CENTER OF DUBROVNIK, CROATIA in Nova Mokosica, Croatia
HOTEL 4-5* IN THE CENTER OF DUBROVNIK, CROATIA
Nova Mokosica, Croatia
A unique 4-5* hotel for sale in the heart of Dubrovnik! The 13-room hotel, ideally locate…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
HOTEL IN CRIKVENICA, CROATIA in Selce, Croatia
HOTEL IN CRIKVENICA, CROATIA
Selce, Croatia
Rooms 93
3* hotel for sale near Crikvenica, Croatia. This fully air-conditioned hotel is located j…
€4,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
HOTEL IN RAKAL, CROATIA in Krnica, Croatia
HOTEL IN RAKAL, CROATIA
Krnica, Croatia
Area 2 810 m²
A small family 3-star hotel for sale, which began operations in July 1997. It is located in …
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
NEW HOTEL IN CROATIA, OPATIJA in Icici, Croatia
NEW HOTEL IN CROATIA, OPATIJA
Icici, Croatia
Area 2 500 m²
Boutique hotel for sale in the Opatija area, next to the city beach and city market, to whic…
€9,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment in Mjesni odbor Poganka - Sveti Anton, Croatia
Investment
Mjesni odbor Poganka - Sveti Anton, Croatia
Area 1 746 m²
€1,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Commercial 4 bedrooms in Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
€1,30M
Leave a request
HOTEL IN KARLOBAG, CROATIA in Karlobag, Croatia
HOTEL IN KARLOBAG, CROATIA
Karlobag, Croatia
Rooms 17
Area 1 050 m²
An exceptional opportunity - a hotel with a restaurant and a cafe-bar for sale! On the grou…
€4,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
FAMILY HOTEL DIKLO, CROATIA in Grad Zadar, Croatia
FAMILY HOTEL DIKLO, CROATIA
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 603 m²
Number of floors 2
A small family run hotel is for sale that is generating exceptional income and achieving goo…
€1,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
FAMILY HOTEL IN CROATIA, BORIK in Grad Pula, Croatia
FAMILY HOTEL IN CROATIA, BORIK
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 2
A small hotel for sale, located right on the shore, on the beach. The multi-storey building…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT UN HOTEL PULA, CROATIA in Grad Pula, Croatia
INVESTMENT UN HOTEL PULA, CROATIA
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique hotel for sale in the very center of Pula. This cozy hotel provides an excellent…
€3,68M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Office 2 rooms in Samobor, Croatia
Office 2 rooms
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
€219,999
Leave a request
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SPLIT, CROATIA in Grad Split, Croatia
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SPLIT, CROATIA
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 20
Area 1 250 m²
An ideal 3 star family hotel - ideally located on the Adriatic coast! Situated just 80 mete…
€3,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN KOROMANI, CROATIA in Koromani, Croatia
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN KOROMANI, CROATIA
Koromani, Croatia
Rooms 29
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique hotel for sale in Coromani, Barban! Just 80 meters from the Adriatic coast, this b…
€2,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT OFFICE IN SPLIT, CROATIA in Grad Split, Croatia
INVESTMENT OFFICE IN SPLIT, CROATIA
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 192 m²
Commercial premises in the first row by the sea! This unique office space is ideal for ca…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL UGLJAN, CROATIA in Sutomiscica, Croatia
INVESTMENT IN HOTEL UGLJAN, CROATIA
Sutomiscica, Croatia
Rooms 30
Area 1 230 m²
Number of floors 3
An ideal investment offer - a unique hotel in picturesque Ugljan, Croatia. We present to …
€1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment with electricity in Opcina Zagorska sela, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Opcina Zagorska sela, Croatia
€65,000
Leave a request
Investment with electricity in Opcina Zagorska sela, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Opcina Zagorska sela, Croatia
€65,000
Leave a request
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€560,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€599,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€420,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Novigrad, Croatia
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/3
MODERN APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN SUKOŠAN, CROATIA. Luxurious apartments in a new building 60 me…
€440,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Commercial with Ownership document, with Adapted for people with disabilities, with Front Window in Sibenik, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with Adapted for people with disabilities, with Front Window
Sibenik, Croatia
Area 224 m²
€330,000
Leave a request

Property types in Croatia

restaurants
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
investment properties
warehouses
shops
commercial property
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir