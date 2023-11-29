Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Makarska, Croatia

Villa 4 room villa in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
€1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 155 m²
€900,000
7 room house in Makarska, Croatia
7 room house
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
Makarska, villa of 385 m2 on 3 floors on a plot of 652 m2. Established tourist rental for 1…
€1,50M
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Makarska, Croatia
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 5
Продается отличный отель с 10 апартаментами и рестораном, расположенный на галечном пляже не…
€2,80M
7 room house in Makarska, Croatia
7 room house
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 291 m²
Makarska, center, we sell part of the house, in nature, ground floor and first floor of a de…
€710,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
€1,15M
9 room house with Bedrooms, with rent in Makarska, Croatia
9 room house with Bedrooms, with rent
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 9
Area 550 m²
Makarska, center, we sell a house with a floor area of ​​244m2 on a plot of 482m2, with a pr…
€1,28M
9 room house with Bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
9 room house with Bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 14
Area 669 m²
Detached building, in nature a mini hotel, built in 2015, located on the Makarska Riviera, n…
€2,35M
9 room house with Bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
9 room house with Bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 449 m²
Makarska, Apartment house for sale, second row to the sea (50 meters) with 10 apartments.The…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms, with rent in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms, with rent
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
MAKARSKA, comfortable two-level three bedroom apartment, 90.21 m2 with a loggia of approxima…
€330,000
