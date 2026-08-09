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Houses for sale in Makarska, Croatia

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27 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
An extraordinarily attractive new villa of modern design with a panoramic view of the sea gr…
$1,48M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 900 m²
Description of object: In a quiet and sought-after location near the center of Makarska, the…
$1,36M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
Description of the site: In a quiet place with breathtaking views, a house was created that …
$1,26M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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7 bedroom house in Makarska, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 534 m²
Location: Makarska Built: 2013 Renovated: 2021 City center: 3 km Sea: 1.8 km Airport di…
$1,82M
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5 bedroom house in Makarska, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Location: Makarska Built: 2016 City center: 1 km Sea: 0.5 km Inside space: 350 m2 Plot …
$1,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 409 m²
A new impessive villa with an sea view in the area of ​​Veliko Brdo in Makarska, cca. 900 me…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Recently built villa with swimming pool and jacuzzi on a hill over Makarska with wonderful s…
$1,06M
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4 bedroom house in Makarska, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 295 m²
Location: Makarska Built: 2023 Makarska center: 20 km Sea: 12 km Airport distance: 82 km…
$1,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Elegant Mediterranean Villa with Heated Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Makarska!MAKARSKA, VE…
$673,621
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Newly built villa with a swimming pool for sale in the small hamlet of Rastovac, within the …
$909,202
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Amazing new modern villa for sale in Makarska just 850 meters from the beach!It is close eno…
$1,15M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Beautiful Dalmatian authentic style property only 200 meters from the sea, with charming sea…
$909,202
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2 bedroom house in Makarska, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Location: Makarska Built: 2020 City center: 1.4 km Sea distance: 0.25 km Airport distanc…
$1,75M
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7 bedroom house in Makarska, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Location: Makarska Built: 2008 Airport distance: 80 km Inside space: 400 m2 Plot…
$1,76M
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4 bedroom house in Makarska, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
House in Rataza A new house for sale in Bar. The total area of the house is 250 m2. House wi…
$354,190
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This luxurious villa is situated in an exceptionally tranquil area of Draznice near Makarska…
$800,555
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House 10 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
House 10 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 800 m²
Location: Makarska Built: 2001 Renovated: 2007 City center: 5 km Airport distance: 92 km…
$3,53M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Fascinating ultra-modern villa of an attractive location in the extremely popular tourist to…
$1,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Exceptional modern villa of outstanding location with a wonderful panoramic view of the sea …
$1,14M
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4 room house in Makarska, Croatia
4 room house
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
LUXURY VILLA WITH POOL IN THE HEART OF MAKARSKAOn Veliki Brdo in Makarska, there is a luxuri…
$1,44M
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Villa 5 rooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13622 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Luxury detached newly built villa with a…
$1,50M
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7 room house in Makarska, Croatia
7 room house
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 291 m²
Makarska, center, we sell part of the house, in nature, ground floor and first floor of a de…
$818,964
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4 room house in Makarska, Croatia
4 room house
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
LUXURY VILLA WITH POOL IN THE HEART OF MAKARSKAOn Veliko Brdo in Makarska, there is a luxuri…
$1,44M
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Villa 3 rooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
MAKARSKA, comfortable two-level three bedroom apartment, 90.21 m2 with a loggia of approxima…
$409,482
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Villa 15 rooms in Makarska, Croatia
Villa 15 rooms
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 050 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13621 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Three luxurious detached newly built vil…
$4,50M
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House 14 rooms in Makarska, Croatia
House 14 rooms
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 9
Area 550 m²
Makarska, center, we sell a house with a floor area of ​​244m2 on a plot of 482m2, with a pr…
$1,47M
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4 room house in Makarska, Croatia
4 room house
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
LUXURY VILLA WITH POOL IN THE HEART OF MAKARSKAOn Veliki Brdo in Makarska, luxurious villa n…
$1,44M
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