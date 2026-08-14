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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Belarus

;
Minsk
1345
Maladzyechna
24
Mahilyow
126
Baranavichy
9
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 8/8
River viewTerrace overlooking the river and marriot residenceExclusive finish on the design …
$450,000
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Property types in Belarus

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Belarus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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