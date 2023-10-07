Pool Residential properties for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 14
New investment complex in Buyukchekmedzha We present to your attention a new investment comp…
€222,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 14
New investment complex in Ispartakul We are glad to present a new investment complex with it…
€346,500
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment complex in Beilikduzu We are glad to present a new investment complex with its o…
€254,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 6
New complex in Beylikduzu We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastru…
€400,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 22
New investment residence in Kartala We are glad to present you a new investment residence wi…
€228,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 9
New investment residence in Bagjilar We present to your attention a new investment residence…
€313,600
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
New elite complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new elite complex with its o…
€690,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new residence with its own compl…
€1,02M
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 19
€250,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Silivri, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa complex in Silivri We present to your attention a new complex of villas with its o…
€1,09M
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Silivri, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
Elite residence in Silivri We are glad to present you an elite residence with its own infras…
€202,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Silivri, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 78
New residence in Silivri We present to your attention a new residence with its own complete …
€301,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 12
New complex in Kartala We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure, loc…
€249,250
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 20
New residence in Kartala We present to your attention a new residence with its own infrastru…
€241,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 14
New elite complex in Bagjilar We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own …
€281,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 19
New elite residence in Maslak We present to your attention a new elite residence with its ow…
€560,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
New large-scale residence of villas in Bakhcheshehir We present to your attention a new larg…
€834,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 16
€379,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 21
New complex in Kartala We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastructur…
€354,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Kartal, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 30
Elite complex in Kartal We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infrastru…
€275,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new residence with its own infra…
€171,350
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 25
New complex in Kartala We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure, loc…
€268,800
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Kuecuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 14
New investment residence in Kyuchyukchekmedzha We present to your attention a new investment…
€210,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 10
New elite complex in Kyagythan We present to your attention a new elite complex with its ow…
€345,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kagithane, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 10
€588,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Maltepe, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 17
€422,600
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 3
New elite residence in Zeytinburnu We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its…
€998,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 6
New elite residence in Zeytinburnu We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its…
€520,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 12
Large-scale elite residence in Zeytinburnu We present to your attention a large-scale elite …
€624,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence in Beilikduzu We are glad to present you a new residence with its own complet…
€236,000

