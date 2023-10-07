Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Bakirkoey
27
Besevler Mahallesi
27
Niluefer
27
Maslak Mahallesi
26
Pendik
25
Zeytinburnu
25
Uemraniye
24
Merkez Mahallesi
21
781 property total found
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully furnished villa with full sea view, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor parking lot, 300…
€2,50M
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€108,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Penthouse 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 574 m²
Number of floors 42
Centrally Located Flats in the Mixed-Use Project in Sisli. Ready flats have a central locati…
€6,42M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 13
Smart Flats with Prince Islands View in Kartal Istanbul. Luxury flats are located in the Kar…
€195,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 13
Smart Flats with Prince Islands View in Kartal Istanbul. Luxury flats are located in the Kar…
€297,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 13
Smart Flats with Prince Islands View in Kartal Istanbul. Luxury flats are located in the Kar…
€359,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€665,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
€355,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Orhangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Orhangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sultangazi, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sultangazi, Turkey
Price on request

