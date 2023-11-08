Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Cinarcik, Turkey

apartments
6
8 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour in Tesvikiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Tesvikiye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
📍 Yalova / Chynardzhik.  Floor №: 2 Area -55 m2 With balcony Old price: * ~ 64.000 ~ 59.900…
€55,188
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€77,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€121,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€164,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€237,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Korukoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Korukoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 5
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€121,601
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Korukoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Korukoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 4
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€102,893
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Korukoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Korukoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€85,121
