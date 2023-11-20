Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bakirkoey, Turkey

1 room apartment in Bakirkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€527,461
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bakirkoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 20
Seafront Apartments in Luxurious Complex in Istanbul Turkey. Seafront apartments in Istanbul…
€2,30M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bakirkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 20
Seafront Apartments in Luxurious Complex in Istanbul Turkey. Seafront apartments in Istanbul…
€1,87M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 20
Seafront Apartments in Luxurious Complex in Istanbul Turkey. Seafront apartments in Istanbul…
€1,14M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bakirkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 20
Seafront Apartments in Luxurious Complex in Istanbul Turkey. Seafront apartments in Istanbul…
€858,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 719 m²
Number of floors 17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€5,90M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€4,61M
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bakirkoey, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€3,09M
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bakirkoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€2,72M
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€875,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bakirkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 17
Key Ready Real Estate with Sea View in Bakırköy Istanbul. Real estate for sale are located i…
€645,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bakirkoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 7
Properties in a Modern Complex in Istanbul Kucukcekmece. Properties for sale in Istanbul, Ku…
€760,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bakirkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 7
Properties in a Modern Complex in Istanbul Kucukcekmece. Properties for sale in Istanbul, Ku…
€510,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 7
Properties in a Modern Complex in Istanbul Kucukcekmece. Properties for sale in Istanbul, Ku…
€381,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bakirkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 7
Properties in a Modern Complex in Istanbul Kucukcekmece. Properties for sale in Istanbul, Ku…
€283,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bakirkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
Properties in a Modern Complex in Istanbul Kucukcekmece. Properties for sale in Istanbul, Ku…
€185,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Bakirkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€1,20M
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Bakirkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€642,126
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 17
Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartments with…
€929,352
1 room apartment in Bakirkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€164,655
1 room apartment in Bakirkoey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€218,777
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
€477,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
€420,000
2 room apartment in Bakirkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 104 m²
€225,661
Apartment in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Apartment
Bakirkoey, Turkey
Why this property؟ Luxury apartments for sale in Bakirkoy Istanbul, on the coastal strip of…
€377,404
Apartment in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Apartment
Bakirkoey, Turkey
EXPERT PROPERTIES IN TURKEY, START NOW SKY-272 project which has a wonderful location in …
€128,425
Apartment in Bakirkoey, Turkey
Apartment
Bakirkoey, Turkey
DELUXE FLATS FOR SALE IN ISTANBUL SKY-259 is built in 62.500 m2 area contains 7 residence…
€336,658
