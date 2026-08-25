Residential properties for sale in Esenyurt, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Esenyurt
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Esenyurt, Turkey

;
apartments
157
158 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in 142 Sokak, Turkey
UP UP
2 bedroom apartment
142 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 17/28
SEMBOL ISTANBUL 17th floor, 2+1, 125 m², with corner (L-shaped) balcony Walking area, soci…
$133 000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Retro Residence was designed to allow you to use all the facilities and opportunities of the…
Price on request
Leave a request
Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/16
Apartments in a Complex with Indoor Pool in Esenyurt İstanbul These apartments are located i…
$169 276
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Knights
$371 000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
Kılıç Gold 2
$109 072
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
2 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Approval City
$159 000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in SOS Pizza, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
SOS Pizza, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
The project was built on the banks of Beylikdüzu, a new beloved and promising district of Is…
$900 000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 29
Apartments 200 m from the E-5 Highway in İstanbul Esenyurt These apartments are located in a…
$300 027
Leave a request
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Esenyurt, Turkey
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 410 m²
Welcome to the Stari Most Atakent project.The project is in Atakent, which is one of the mos…
$880 000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in 1638 Sokak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
1638 Sokak, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Project Residence is a great solution for investors looking for a combination of aesthetics …
$300 000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Adile Nasit Bulvari, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Adile Nasit Bulvari, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Project stands as a unique project with its architecture and numerous privileges. Designed w…
$91 071
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in 118 Sokak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
118 Sokak, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Delta Park
$190 000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Mirador Kartal is a completely new project that will allow you to fully enjoy Istanbul, the …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 13
Apartments Ready to Move Within a Complex in Istanbul Esenyurt The apartments are located in…
$190 290
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Adile Nasit Bulvari, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Adile Nasit Bulvari, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
We have created a life beyond your dreams. . .These high-rise apartments and private pools o…
$169 000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
La Strada Residence
$295 000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Blade View Panorama
$213 000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in 546 Sokak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
546 Sokak, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Premium Park
$102 836
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
The project was implemented on Dogan Arasly Boulevard, one of the most important axes of Ese…
$329 451
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 221 m²
Azure Life project comes to life in Kavaklı neighborhood of Beylikdüzü. The project, which i…
$468 000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Mirador Kartal is a completely new project that will allow you to fully enjoy Istanbul, the …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
The project was implemented on Dogan Arasly Boulevard, one of the most important axes of Ese…
$120 838
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go