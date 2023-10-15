UAE
Residential properties for sale in Esenyurt, Turkey
apartments
51
Clear all
49 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Esenyurt, Turkey
4
162 m²
15
New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Is…
€421,358
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Esenyurt, Turkey
3
2
143 m²
22/28
Delightful Istanbul Apartments for Sale Close to the Social Life. Delightful Istanbul apartm…
€151,000
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Esenyurt, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Esenyurt, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Esenyurt, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground
Esenyurt, Turkey
2
1
66 m²
28
€195,875
Recommend
1 room apartment with children playground, with parking covered, with restaurant
Esenyurt, Turkey
2
1
44 m²
5
€169,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground
Esenyurt, Turkey
2
1
72 m²
10
€166,700
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Esenyurt, Turkey
2
50 m²
15/16
Apartments in an elegant residential complex. The apartments are represented by the modern …
€294,887
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Esenyurt, Turkey
1
15/16
Apartments in an elegant residential complex. The apartments are represented by the modern …
€147,444
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Esenyurt, Turkey
3
2
102 m²
Buy Real Estate for Sale with Overlooking Lake in Bahcesehir, Istanbul Real estate for sale …
€174,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Esenyurt, Turkey
2
1
70 m²
Buy Real Estate for Sale with Overlooking Lake in Bahcesehir, Istanbul Real estate for sale …
€119,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Esenyurt, Turkey
2
1
63 m²
11/28
Delightful Istanbul Apartments for Sale Close to the Social Life. Delightful Istanbul apartm…
€81,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with with repair
Esenyurt, Turkey
4
1
120 m²
5
Cheap New Build Properties in Esenyurt Istanbul. The newly built properties are located in E…
€122,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Esenyurt, Turkey
3
122 m²
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€295,934
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Esenyurt, Turkey
2
1
72 m²
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€174,649
Recommend
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2
1
114 m²
Проект строится под гарантии EMLAK KONUT. О проекте: состоит из 2 этапа и из 10 блоков се…
€255,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with parking
Esenyurt, Turkey
2
1
100 m²
4
€85,612
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, in city center
Esenyurt, Turkey
2
1
88 m²
30
€73,436
Recommend
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, in city center
Esenyurt, Turkey
1
1
88 m²
10/33
Apartments for the perfect investment in Istanbul with a rental income guarantee of 8%, rea…
€94,174
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Esenyurt, Turkey
1
2
100 m²
16
With almost 20 years of experience, we continue to serve our esteemed customers, We supp…
€98,803
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Esenyurt, Turkey
3
2
125 m²
10/18
Rooms: 2 + 1 Bathroom: 2 toilets 2 bathrooms Total area: 125m ² Living area of the apartm…
€301,546
Recommend
2 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
3
2
€99,474
Recommend
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2
1
€181,895
Recommend
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2
1
Luxury real estate investment in Istanbul The project includes various housing units. Apart…
€112,687
Recommend
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2
1
Residences with panoramic views of the city in Istanbul Construction includes a variety of …
€205,186
Recommend
1 room apartment
Esenyurt, Turkey
2
1
Luxury apartments in the Esenyurt area, Istanbul Residential complexes in Turkey include al…
€85,625
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden
Esenyurt, Turkey
1
2
115 m²
The apartments for sale in Istanbul are offered in 2&3-bedroom configurations amongst vibran…
Price on request
Recommend
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Esenyurt, Turkey
4
146 m²
3/3
Spacious apartment 3 + 1 in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirA…
€385,100
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Esenyurt, Turkey
3
137 m²
2/2
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a prestigious guarded complex with a walking area in BahçeşehirA…
€316,000
Recommend
