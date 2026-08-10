Residential properties for sale in Bursa, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Bursa, Turkey

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Nilufer
45
Kestel
34
Osmangazi
26
Mudanya
22
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144 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/4
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments for Sale with Sea View in Mudanya Bursa These apartments are loca…
$138,690
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3 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments for Sale with Indoor Parking in Bursa Osmangazi Located in Güneştepe Neighborhoo…
$171,433
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3 bedroom apartment in Karacabey, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$273,913
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Investment Apartments with Indoor Parking in Bursa Osmangazi These apartments are located in…
$99,972
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2 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments for Sale with Indoor Parking in Bursa Osmangazi Located in Güneştepe Neighborhoo…
$152,559
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Karacabey, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$327,178
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2 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 10/13
2-Bedroom Flat for Sale in a Residential Complex with Parking in Osmangazi, Bursa Located in…
$105,173
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1 bedroom apartment in Karacabey, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$127,172
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in a Complex in Gümüştepe Nilüfer Gümüştepe Neighborhood, located in Bursa's…
$758,172
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1 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/4
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments for Sale with Sea View in Mudanya Bursa These apartments are loca…
$79,964
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2 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/5
Investment Apartments with Indoor Parking in Bursa Osmangazi These apartments are located in…
$141,002
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4 room apartment in Balabancik Caddesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Balabancik Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/6
$5,81M
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3 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments in a Prestigious Complex with a Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya Mudanya is the mos…
$273,913
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments in a Residential Complex with Extensive Social Facilities in Kayapa, Bursa Kayapa…
$122,287
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Villa 3 rooms in 541 Nolu Sokak, Turkey
Villa 3 rooms
541 Nolu Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
$15,10M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in İnegöl, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İnegöl, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 4
5-Bedroom Detached Villa for Sale with Indoor Pool and Elevator in Bursa İnegöl İnegöl is a …
$1,37M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: A complex with apartments and a sh…
$161,350
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 2/5
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with a Swimming Pool and an Indoor Parking Lot in Bu…
$368,684
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/5
City View Spacious Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer Özlüce Nilüfer is a modern living area prefer…
$463,456
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$337,583
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1 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/7
Flats in a Complex with Indoor Pool and Prime Location in Bursa Osmangazi These flats are lo…
$138,690
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1 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/4
Furnished 1-Bedroom Investment Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer These apartments are located in t…
$83,990
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3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartments with Spacious Terraces in a Prestigious Complex in Bursa Balat is a well-known ar…
$414,914
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5 room apartment in Bursa Cevre Yolu, Turkey
5 room apartment
Bursa Cevre Yolu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 11/14
$6,80M
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments with Spacious Terraces in a Prestigious Complex in Bursa Balat is a well-known ar…
$342,102
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1 bedroom apartment in Ayaz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ayaz, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Mersin. This exquisite property spans 65 m2, …
$81,432
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Osmangazi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Floor 4/5
Flats in a New Complex with Pool in Bursa Osmangazi The flats are in a new complex in the Gü…
$232,377
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1 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/3
1, 2 & 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex in Bursa Nilüfer The apartments are situated in the…
$94,772
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2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/8
Bursa Nilüfer Karaman Apartments for Sale with City and Uludağ View Apartments for sale in B…
$164,117
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3 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 2/4
Sea View Apartments with Swimming Pool in Güzelyalı, Mudanya, Bursa These apartments in Burg…
$174,572
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Property types in Bursa

apartments
houses

Properties features in Bursa, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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