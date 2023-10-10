UAE
Residential properties for sale in Bursa, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
2
1
87 m²
3/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€108,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
2
1
67 m²
2/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€171,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
3
€355,000
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Orhangazi, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Korukoey, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
4
2
150 m²
1/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€143,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
4
2
172 m²
4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€180,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
6
3
260 m²
4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€206,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
4
3
160 m²
4/6
Well-Located Apartments with Easy Payment Plan in Bursa Mudanya. The apartments are located …
€258,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Tesvikiye, Turkey
1
1
55 m²
1/4
📍 Yalova / Chynardzhik. Floor №: 2 Area -55 m2 With balcony Old price: * ~ 64.000 ~ 59.900…
€55,773
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Mudanya, Turkey
4
2
145 m²
1/4
Garden Floor Apartment with Partial Sea View in Mudanya Bursa. The ready-to-move apartment r…
€134,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
3
1
105 m²
1/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€69,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
4
1
140 m²
2/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€115,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
6
2
210 m²
4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€146,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
6
2
280 m²
4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€172,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Osmangazi, Turkey
3
2
110 m²
4/7
Apartment in a Tranquil and Peaceful Living Space in Bursa. Yunuseli is a tranquil and devel…
€99,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with internet
Osmangazi, Turkey
3
68 m²
7
New residence with swimming pools, security and a tennis court close to the sea, Demirtaş, T…
€170,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
5
3
213 m²
1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms in Bursa Nilufer. The detached villas are located i…
€687,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
3
1
107 m²
2/5
Properties in a Complex with Outdoor Pool in Bursa. The properties are located in Osmangazi,…
€127,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
4
2
119 m²
1/5
Properties in a Complex with Outdoor Pool in Bursa. The properties are located in Osmangazi,…
€170,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
4
2
210 m²
1/10
Luxe Apartments in a Complex with Rich Facilities in Bursa. The apartments are situated in a…
€249,000
Recommend
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
7
4
420 m²
9/10
Luxe Apartments in a Complex with Rich Facilities in Bursa. The apartments are situated in a…
€687,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
170 m²
1/7
Spacious New Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Bursa. The brand-new apartments are i…
€132,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
6
3
305 m²
8/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€405,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
3
1
65 m²
3/7
Furnished Apartments Suitable for Rental Income in Bursa. Fully furnished and ready-to-move …
€63,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
4
2
165 m²
2/5
Well-Located Flats with Communal Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The flats are located in th…
€148,000
Recommend
