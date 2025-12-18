Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bilecik
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Bilecik, Turkey

Bozüyük
4
4 properties total found
Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 2 m²
$2,35M
Leave a request
Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 2 m²
$2,47M
Leave a request
Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 811 m²
$1,09M
Leave a request
Sky ApartmentsSky Apartments
Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 11 m²
$4,64M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Bilecik

apartments

Properties features in Bilecik, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go