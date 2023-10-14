UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Ueskuedar
Residential properties for sale in Ueskuedar, Turkey
apartments
60
houses
9
69 properties total found
New
5 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5
1
207 m²
€837,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4
1
166 m²
€690,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
3
1
129 m²
€536,000
Recommend
6 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
6
1
403 m²
€1,66M
Recommend
5 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5
1
250 m²
€1,06M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
3
1
158 m²
€1,37M
Recommend
6 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
6
1
240 m²
€1,97M
Recommend
6 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
6
1
421 m²
€2,74M
Recommend
7 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
7
1
494 m²
€3,55M
Recommend
5 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5
1
242 m²
€1,70M
Recommend
4 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4
1
186 m²
€1,68M
Recommend
5 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5
1
277 m²
€875,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
2
2
104 m²
7
€456,600
Recommend
2 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
2
2
90 m²
€580,262
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Ueskuedar, Turkey
3
1
129 m²
5
€536,000
Recommend
3 room apartment gym, with children playground, with parking covered
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4
2
293 m²
4
€2,26M
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Ueskuedar, Turkey
3
2
168 m²
5
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4
2
252 m²
68
€725,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
2
2
61 m²
2/10
The premium residential complex is located in the prestigious central part of Istanbul on th…
€428,062
Recommend
1 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
2
2
80 m²
2/7
The premium residential complex is located in the Ajibadem district - the most valuable area…
€418,550
Recommend
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
8
3
355 m²
6
Flats with Unique Sea Views in Stylish Project in Istanbul Uskudar. The flats with sea views…
€1,11M
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5
3
268 m²
6
Flats with Unique Sea Views in Stylish Project in Istanbul Uskudar. The flats with sea views…
€819,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4
3
266 m²
6
Flats with Unique Sea Views in Stylish Project in Istanbul Uskudar. The flats with sea views…
€819,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
4
2
142 m²
6
Flats with Unique Sea Views in Stylish Project in Istanbul Uskudar. The flats with sea views…
€424,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5
2
311 m²
3
Sea View Flats in a Comprehensive Complex in Uskudar Istanbul. The flats are situated in a r…
€1,31M
Recommend
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
6
3
321 m²
3
Sea View Flats in a Comprehensive Complex in Uskudar Istanbul. The flats are situated in a r…
€1,21M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5
2
210 m²
3
Sea View Flats in a Comprehensive Complex in Uskudar Istanbul. The flats are situated in a r…
€770,000
Recommend
5 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5
1
250 m²
New residence in Uskudar We are glad to present you an elite residence with our own infrast…
€1,06M
Recommend
5 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
5
1
207 m²
New residence in Uskudar We are glad to present you an elite residence with our own infrast…
€837,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Ueskuedar, Turkey
3
1
129 m²
New residence in Uskudar We are glad to present you an elite residence with our own infrast…
€536,000
Recommend
