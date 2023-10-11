Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Basaksehir, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Basaksehir, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Basaksehir, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey The residence features a…
€644,170
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€651,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€639,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€465,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€327,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€177,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 25
Apartments for Sale Offering First-Class Lifestyle in Istanbul. The modernly designed apartm…
€1,27M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 25
Apartments for Sale Offering First-Class Lifestyle in Istanbul. The modernly designed apartm…
€781,000
6 room house with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
6 room house with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Duplex Villas with Extensive Gardens in Istanbul. Villas with stylish designs in Is…
€1,13M
5 room house with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Duplex Villas with Extensive Gardens in Istanbul. Villas with stylish designs in Is…
€1,10M
4 room house with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Duplex Villas with Extensive Gardens in Istanbul. Villas with stylish designs in Is…
€954,000
3 room house with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Duplex Villas with Extensive Gardens in Istanbul. Villas with stylish designs in Is…
€840,000
7 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Basaksehir, Turkey
7 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas in a Complex with Pool in Istanbul Basaksehir. The semi-detached villas have 7…
€896,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Spacious Real Estate in a Secure Complex in Basaksehir Istanbul. Luxury real estate is in Ba…
€345,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 635 m²
Ready to Move Luxury Triplex Villas in Basaksehir, Istanbul. Luxury villas are located in an…
€1,33M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
The Modern Flats in a Complex with Pool in Basaksehir. The flats for sale are located in a c…
€592,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
The Modern Flats in a Complex with Pool in Basaksehir. The flats for sale are located in a c…
€481,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
The Modern Flats in a Complex with Pool in Basaksehir. The flats for sale are located in a c…
€394,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Investment Spacious Apartments in Istanbul Basaksehir. The apartments have 4 bedrooms and ar…
€679,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
Investment Apartments with Pool and Security in Basaksehir Istanbul. Well-located family-fri…
€1,07M
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Investment Apartments with Pool and Security in Basaksehir Istanbul. Well-located family-fri…
€888,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Investment Apartments with Pool and Security in Basaksehir Istanbul. Well-located family-fri…
€601,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Investment Apartments with Pool and Security in Basaksehir Istanbul. Well-located family-fri…
€545,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 554 m²
New Villas in a Luxury Concept Complex in Istanbul Basaksehir. The modern villas are situate…
€1,84M
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 461 m²
New Villas in a Luxury Concept Complex in Istanbul Basaksehir. The modern villas are situate…
€1,55M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 9
Stylish Flats 1 km from Metro Station in Istanbul Basaksehir. The stylish flats are located …
€608,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Villas with Spacious Living Spaces in Istanbul Basaksehir. The semi-detached villas for sale…
€1,16M
