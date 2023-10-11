UAE
Residential properties for sale in Basaksehir, Turkey
apartments
32
houses
16
Clear all
48 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym
Basaksehir, Turkey
5
136 m²
6
New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey The residence features a…
€644,170
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
6
3
252 m²
15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€651,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
5
2
247 m²
15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€639,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
4
2
144 m²
15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€465,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
3
2
125 m²
15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€327,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
2
1
60 m²
15
Apartments in Bahcesehir Istanbul with Modern Design. Apartments are located in the heart of…
€177,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Basaksehir, Turkey
5
2
262 m²
25
Apartments for Sale Offering First-Class Lifestyle in Istanbul. The modernly designed apartm…
€1,27M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Basaksehir, Turkey
4
2
154 m²
25
Apartments for Sale Offering First-Class Lifestyle in Istanbul. The modernly designed apartm…
€781,000
Recommend
6 room house with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
7
2
300 m²
2
Spacious Duplex Villas with Extensive Gardens in Istanbul. Villas with stylish designs in Is…
€1,13M
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
6
2
294 m²
2
Spacious Duplex Villas with Extensive Gardens in Istanbul. Villas with stylish designs in Is…
€1,10M
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
5
2
232 m²
2
Spacious Duplex Villas with Extensive Gardens in Istanbul. Villas with stylish designs in Is…
€954,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
4
2
214 m²
2
Spacious Duplex Villas with Extensive Gardens in Istanbul. Villas with stylish designs in Is…
€840,000
Recommend
7 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Basaksehir, Turkey
9
7
420 m²
2
Luxury Villas in a Complex with Pool in Istanbul Basaksehir. The semi-detached villas have 7…
€896,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Basaksehir, Turkey
5
2
233 m²
Spacious Real Estate in a Secure Complex in Basaksehir Istanbul. Luxury real estate is in Ba…
€345,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
7
3
635 m²
Ready to Move Luxury Triplex Villas in Basaksehir, Istanbul. Luxury villas are located in an…
€1,33M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
5
2
205 m²
The Modern Flats in a Complex with Pool in Basaksehir. The flats for sale are located in a c…
€592,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
4
2
168 m²
The Modern Flats in a Complex with Pool in Basaksehir. The flats for sale are located in a c…
€481,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
3
2
135 m²
The Modern Flats in a Complex with Pool in Basaksehir. The flats for sale are located in a c…
€394,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
5
2
175 m²
Investment Spacious Apartments in Istanbul Basaksehir. The apartments have 4 bedrooms and ar…
€679,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
6
2
308 m²
Investment Apartments with Pool and Security in Basaksehir Istanbul. Well-located family-fri…
€1,07M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
5
2
224 m²
Investment Apartments with Pool and Security in Basaksehir Istanbul. Well-located family-fri…
€888,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
4
2
167 m²
Investment Apartments with Pool and Security in Basaksehir Istanbul. Well-located family-fri…
€601,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
3
1
130 m²
Investment Apartments with Pool and Security in Basaksehir Istanbul. Well-located family-fri…
€545,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
6
2
554 m²
New Villas in a Luxury Concept Complex in Istanbul Basaksehir. The modern villas are situate…
€1,84M
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
6
2
461 m²
New Villas in a Luxury Concept Complex in Istanbul Basaksehir. The modern villas are situate…
€1,55M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
5
2
232 m²
9
Stylish Flats 1 km from Metro Station in Istanbul Basaksehir. The stylish flats are located …
€608,000
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Basaksehir, Turkey
5
2
216 m²
Villas with Spacious Living Spaces in Istanbul Basaksehir. The semi-detached villas for sale…
€1,16M
Recommend
