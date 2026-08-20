Residential properties for sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Basaksehir, Turkey

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apartments
220
houses
32
252 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
pine tower
$296 000
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5 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 279 m²
Heart of Life
$788 988
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4 bedroom apartment in 2801 Sokak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
2801 Sokak, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 333 m²
Grand Line
$900 000
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Beau City invites you to be a part of a colorful and privileged life that you will not find …
$507 163
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4 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
A peaceful living space is rising in Başçeşehir, the thriving district of Istanbul.A quiet, …
$801 057
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1 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
In the middle of nature and right next to the city, start the best period of your life with …
$226 900
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Your dream life awaits you at Beylikdüzü, the rising star of Istanbul. Everything is thought…
$505 000
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1 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 635 m²
Spectrum Villas
$675 844
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2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Heart of Life
$346 170
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4 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
Ratri Seasons is your quiet home where you will spend your days surrounded by the beauty of …
Price on request
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Basaksehir, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Spacious Properties with Balconies in a Comprehensive Complex in Başakşehir Başakşehir hosts…
$651 421
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4 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Book your place in this exclusive project that will soon become one of the most in-demand pr…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 445 m²
New Vera
$1,06M
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2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Wouldn't you like to wake up in a green place every morning and start the day where oxygen i…
$363 539
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4 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
Park Essence is located on the TEM connection road of Beylikduzu- Bahcesehir which is one of…
$405 948
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3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Blue Nest 10
$283 822
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4 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Quality İstanbul Project is rising as a unique project with its architecture and numerous pr…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Spring Star Residence
$543 636
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1 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 105
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in one of Istanbul’s fastest-growing and most well-planned districts, these modern a…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
The Meris Dragos, towering in Dragos, in the new center of attraction of the Anatolian side …
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Sky Colors
$800 094
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2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
New Vera
$242 381
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1 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
You can't get enough of the convenience of E5 living in this project, which overlooks the bl…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Those who like the modern and the classic, living and feeling special, being in the center o…
$469 333
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2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 123 m²
Lush City
$246 810
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4 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Located in Kavaklı, Route Marin is one of the most popular residential areas of Istanbul. Co…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in 2801 Sokak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
2801 Sokak, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Grand Line
$360 000
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