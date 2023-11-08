Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Yalova

Residential properties for sale in Yalova, Turkey

Yalova merkez
16
Ciftlikkoey
8
Altinova
3
35 properties total found
1 room apartment in Yalova merkez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
New elite residence in Yalova We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its own…
€106,000
2 room apartment in Yalova merkez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
New elite residence in Yalova We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its own…
€175,000
3 room apartment in Yalova merkez, Turkey
3 room apartment
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€265,000
4 room apartment in Yalova merkez, Turkey
4 room apartment
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
New elite residence in Yalova We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its own…
€382,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Yalova merkez, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Yalo…
€390,043
Duplex 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
€106,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/5
Fascinating Yalova Flats by the Sea of Marmara. Outstanding flats at Yalova is located in Çi…
€244,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/5
Fascinating Yalova Flats by the Sea of Marmara. Outstanding flats at Yalova is located in Çi…
€156,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
Luxury Ready to Move Flats 50 mt to the Beach and Coast in Ciftlikkoy Yalova Luxurious and b…
€133,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/4
Luxury Ready to Move Flats 50 mt to the Beach and Coast in Ciftlikkoy Yalova Luxurious and b…
€118,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Ready to Move Flats 50 mt to the Beach and Coast in Ciftlikkoy Yalova Luxurious and b…
€104,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
New Flats in a Modern Project Close to the Beach in Yalova. Centrally-located flats are surr…
€161,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
New Flats in a Modern Project Close to the Beach in Yalova. Centrally-located flats are surr…
€108,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kaytazdere, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kaytazdere, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool in Yalova. The flats are situated in a res…
€156,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kaytazdere, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kaytazdere, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool in Yalova. The flats are situated in a res…
€98,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kaytazdere, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kaytazdere, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool in Yalova. The flats are situated in a res…
€57,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Yalova merkez, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex Properties in Sea View Complex with Security in Yalova. Duplex properties are situate…
€174,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with with repair in Yalova merkez, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with with repair
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/4
Ready to Move Apartments for Sale in Yalova City Center. The apartments are situated in the …
€113,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with with repair in Yalova merkez, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with with repair
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/4
Ready to Move Apartments for Sale in Yalova City Center. The apartments are situated in the …
€78,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ciftlikkoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 3
Centrally-Located New Apartments in Yalova Ciftlikkoy. Modern apartments are within walking …
€102,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony in Yalova merkez, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious Apartments for Sale in a Quiet Area in Yalova Merkez. Apartments are located in a f…
€200,000
3 room apartment with balcony in Yalova merkez, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments for Sale in a Quiet Area in Yalova Merkez. Apartments are located in a f…
€117,000
2 room apartment with balcony in Yalova merkez, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments for Sale in a Quiet Area in Yalova Merkez. Apartments are located in a f…
€91,000
2 room apartment in Yalova merkez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
New elite residence in Yalova We are glad to introduce a new elite residence with its own f…
€175,000
4 room apartment in Yalova merkez, Turkey
4 room apartment
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
New elite residence in Yalova We are glad to introduce a new elite residence with its own f…
€382,000
3 room apartment in Yalova merkez, Turkey
3 room apartment
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
New elite residence in Yalova We are glad to introduce a new elite residence with its own f…
€265,000
1 room apartment in Yalova merkez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
New elite residence in Yalova We are glad to introduce a new elite residence with its own f…
€106,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Yalova merkez, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
€93,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony in Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Инфаструктура Вилл : 2 Виллы расположенные в Ялове/Термал. - Количество этажей: 3 - 435 к…
€475,000
4 room apartment with furniture in Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment with furniture
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Квартира: 4+1 дуплекс с садом. Размер: 160 квадратных метров. Цена: 195 000 долларов с…
€195,000

Property types in Yalova

apartments
houses

Properties features in Yalova, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir