Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Beyoglu

Residential properties for sale in Beyoglu, Turkey

apartments
11
13 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/7
For sale two two-bedroom apartments ( 2 + 1 ), with an area of 90 m2, on 5 and 7 floors. Th…
€411,572
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground in Beyoglu, Turkey
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 7
€644,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with central heating, with with repair in Beyoglu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with central heating, with with repair
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 320 m²
Floor 7/7
3-Bedroom Apartment 400 M to Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul. The 3-bedroom apartment is in a ma…
€319,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€1,11M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments in Beyoglu Istanbul with Modern City Concept. Apartments are located in Beyoglu, …
€1,22M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 15
Quality Property with Leed Certificate in Istanbul Beyoglu. Centrally located property is lo…
€761,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Beyoglu, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 15
Quality Property with Leed Certificate in Istanbul Beyoglu. Centrally located property is lo…
€473,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 7
Istanbul Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Beyoglu. Luxe apartments are located in B…
€419,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 8
Bright Properties with Golden Horn Views in Istanbul. The properties are within walking dist…
€642,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 8
Bright Properties with Golden Horn Views in Istanbul. The properties are within walking dist…
€433,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 8
Bright Properties with Golden Horn Views in Istanbul. The properties are within walking dist…
€267,000
8 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Beyoglu, Turkey
8 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
Whole Building 300 m from the Sea in Beyoglu Istanbul. The 5-storey building for sale in Ist…
€1,68M
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€590,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir