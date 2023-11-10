Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Uemraniye, Turkey

apartments
60
60 properties total found
2 room apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
€440,550
1 room apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
1 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
€388,997
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€458,700
2 room apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€431,177
2 room apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€403,057
1 room apartment in Uemraniye, Turkey
1 room apartment
Uemraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
€328,069
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with Online tour
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€691,700
1 room apartment with parking, with Online tour in Uemraniye, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with Online tour
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€481,400
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Uemraniye, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€786,400
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Uemraniye, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€776,600
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement in Uemraniye, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€920,700
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement in Uemraniye, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€588,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€523,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with surveillance security system, with parking in Uemraniye, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with surveillance security system, with parking
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€225,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€575,400
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Uemraniye, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€1,24M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Uemraniye, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€903,400
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Uemraniye, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€999,400
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€626,400
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Uemraniye, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€1,22M
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Uemraniye, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€560,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€574,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Uemraniye, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€850,600
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Uemraniye, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€116,800
1 room apartment with elevator, with central heating, with surveillance security system in Uemraniye, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with central heating, with surveillance security system
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€116,400
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Uemraniye, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€1,87M
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Uemraniye, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€327,200
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Uemraniye, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€401,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Uemraniye, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 174 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€584,200
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Uemraniye, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Uemraniye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 422 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Umraniye. Umraniye is a district located on the Asian s…
€1,68M
