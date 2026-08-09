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Residential property for sale in Balıkesir, Turkey

;
Edremit
66
Burhaniye
11
79 properties total found
3 room apartment in 3056 Sokak, Turkey
3 room apartment
3056 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/4
$6,02M
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3 room apartment in 3078 Sokak, Turkey
3 room apartment
3078 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/2
$4,29M
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3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/7
$4,53M
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TekceTekce
Villa 6 rooms in , Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
$13,01M
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3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/5
$6,92M
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Villa 4 rooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
$17,15M
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Villa 4 rooms in 63, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
63, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
$7,27M
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2 room apartment in , Turkey
2 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
$4,59M
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3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
$8,75M
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3 room apartment in Altinoluk Yolu, Turkey
3 room apartment
Altinoluk Yolu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
$5,75M
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2 room apartment in , Turkey
2 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/4
$3,97M
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3 room apartment in Oruc Reis Caddesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Oruc Reis Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/4
$5,10M
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5 room apartment in , Turkey
5 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 3/4
$7,32M
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5 room house in , Turkey
5 room house
, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
$13,95M
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Villa 4 rooms in 17, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
17, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
$12,79M
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3 room apartment in 2019 Sokak, Turkey
3 room apartment
2019 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3/4
$5,75M
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4 room apartment in 303 Sokak, Turkey
4 room apartment
303 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/4
$8,72M
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4 room house in Zeytinli Caddesi, Turkey
4 room house
Zeytinli Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/4
$5,18M
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2 room apartment in , Turkey
2 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
$3,46M
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4 room apartment in 3086 Sokak, Turkey
4 room apartment
3086 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/3
$4,07M
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Villa 4 rooms in 79, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
79, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
$15,11M
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3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/4
$4,94M
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2 room apartment in , Turkey
2 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/2
$5,58M
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4 room apartment in 3085 Sokak, Turkey
4 room apartment
3085 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
$6,74M
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3 room apartment in 3040 Sokak, Turkey
3 room apartment
3040 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
$5,93M
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4 room apartment in 3040 Sokak, Turkey
4 room apartment
3040 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/4
$4,36M
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2 room apartment in , Turkey
2 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/8
$3,63M
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3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/4
$4,60M
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4 room apartment in Azerbaycan Bulvari, Turkey
4 room apartment
Azerbaycan Bulvari, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/5
$4,59M
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3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
$4,88M
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Property types in Balıkesir

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houses

Properties features in Balıkesir, Turkey

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