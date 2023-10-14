UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Sisli
Residential properties for sale in Sisli, Turkey
apartments
44
houses
6
Clear all
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sisli, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Sisli, Turkey
2
1
68 m²
40
€684,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with central heating, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
4
3
200 m²
7
Modern Design Apartments Close to All Amenities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments in Istanbul a…
€869,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with central heating, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
2
1
112 m²
7
Modern Design Apartments Close to All Amenities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments in Istanbul a…
€522,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
4
196 m²
Ultra Luxury Istanbul Apartments for Sale with Unique Design Concept. The investment apartme…
€2,07M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
3
2
148 m²
Ultra Luxury Istanbul Apartments for Sale with Unique Design Concept. The investment apartme…
€1,47M
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
2
2
87 m²
Ultra Luxury Istanbul Apartments for Sale with Unique Design Concept. The investment apartme…
€669,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
1
1
92 m²
35
Property for Sale Suitable for Profitable Investment in Istanbul. Property of investment is …
€565,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Sisli, Turkey
5
3
242 m²
Smartly Designed Apartments with City View in Sisli. Smart Istanbul apartments have a centra…
€3,49M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Sisli, Turkey
4
3
226 m²
Smartly Designed Apartments with City View in Sisli. Smart Istanbul apartments have a centra…
€3,30M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Sisli, Turkey
3
2
150 m²
Smartly Designed Apartments with City View in Sisli. Smart Istanbul apartments have a centra…
€1,06M
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Sisli, Turkey
2
1
78 m²
Smartly Designed Apartments with City View in Sisli. Smart Istanbul apartments have a centra…
€644,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
6
3
561 m²
10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€8,29M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
5
3
395 m²
10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€6,12M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
4
3
241 m²
10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€4,13M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
3
2
164 m²
10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€2,70M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
5
3
376 m²
7
Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Istanbul. Luxurious flats are located in th…
€2,51M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
4
3
360 m²
7
Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Istanbul. Luxurious flats are located in th…
€2,20M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
3
2
271 m²
7
Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Istanbul. Luxurious flats are located in th…
€1,70M
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
2
1
217 m²
7
Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Istanbul. Luxurious flats are located in th…
€1,35M
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
3
1
82 m²
5
Turnkey Properties Close to Social Amenities in Istanbul. Contemporary designed ready-to-mov…
€452,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
2
1
70 m²
5
Turnkey Properties Close to Social Amenities in Istanbul. Contemporary designed ready-to-mov…
€452,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
3
3
168 m²
5
Spacious Flats in a Complex Close to Metro in Sisli İstanbul. The sun-soaked flats are situa…
€653,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
2
2
80 m²
5
Spacious Flats in a Complex Close to Metro in Sisli İstanbul. The sun-soaked flats are situa…
€356,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
3
1
97 m²
54
Ready to Move Real Estate with Sea View in Istanbul Sisli. The ready-to-move real estate wit…
€603,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
2
1
86 m²
54
Ready to Move Real Estate with Sea View in Istanbul Sisli. The ready-to-move real estate wit…
€565,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Sisli, Turkey
6
3
250 m²
4/4
Luxury Duplex Flat near Metro and Bus Stops in Sisli Istanbul. The luxury duplex apartment w…
€585,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
3
2
100 m²
10/10
Furnished Duplex Apartment Near Subway in Sisli Istanbul. The investment apartment is in the…
€279,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sisli, Turkey
2
1
86 m²
30/54
Apartment with a view of the Bosphorus in Sisli, Istanbul The project is a twin tower, c…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Sisli, Turkey
2
2
217 m²
3/6
Luxury on the most central street of Istanbul Under the Lotus Nisantasi complex is a shoppi…
Price on request
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL