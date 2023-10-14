Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sisli, Turkey

apartments
44
houses
6
50 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sisli, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sisli, Turkey
Price on request
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 40
€684,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with central heating, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with central heating, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Design Apartments Close to All Amenities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments in Istanbul a…
€869,000
1 room apartment with central heating, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with central heating, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern Design Apartments Close to All Amenities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments in Istanbul a…
€522,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 196 m²
Ultra Luxury Istanbul Apartments for Sale with Unique Design Concept. The investment apartme…
€2,07M
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Ultra Luxury Istanbul Apartments for Sale with Unique Design Concept. The investment apartme…
€1,47M
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Ultra Luxury Istanbul Apartments for Sale with Unique Design Concept. The investment apartme…
€669,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 35
Property for Sale Suitable for Profitable Investment in Istanbul. Property of investment is …
€565,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Sisli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Smartly Designed Apartments with City View in Sisli. Smart Istanbul apartments have a centra…
€3,49M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Sisli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Smartly Designed Apartments with City View in Sisli. Smart Istanbul apartments have a centra…
€3,30M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Smartly Designed Apartments with City View in Sisli. Smart Istanbul apartments have a centra…
€1,06M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Smartly Designed Apartments with City View in Sisli. Smart Istanbul apartments have a centra…
€644,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 561 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€8,29M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€6,12M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€4,13M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€2,70M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 7
Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Istanbul. Luxurious flats are located in th…
€2,51M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 7
Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Istanbul. Luxurious flats are located in th…
€2,20M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 7
Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Istanbul. Luxurious flats are located in th…
€1,70M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 7
Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Istanbul. Luxurious flats are located in th…
€1,35M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
Turnkey Properties Close to Social Amenities in Istanbul. Contemporary designed ready-to-mov…
€452,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 5
Turnkey Properties Close to Social Amenities in Istanbul. Contemporary designed ready-to-mov…
€452,000
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Flats in a Complex Close to Metro in Sisli İstanbul. The sun-soaked flats are situa…
€653,000
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with with repair
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Flats in a Complex Close to Metro in Sisli İstanbul. The sun-soaked flats are situa…
€356,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 54
Ready to Move Real Estate with Sea View in Istanbul Sisli. The ready-to-move real estate wit…
€603,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 54
Ready to Move Real Estate with Sea View in Istanbul Sisli. The ready-to-move real estate wit…
€565,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Sisli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxury Duplex Flat near Metro and Bus Stops in Sisli Istanbul. The luxury duplex apartment w…
€585,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Sisli, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 10/10
Furnished Duplex Apartment Near Subway in Sisli Istanbul. The investment apartment is in the…
€279,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 30/54
Apartment with a view of the Bosphorus in Sisli, Istanbul   The project is a twin tower, c…
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Sisli, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 3/6
Luxury on the most central street of Istanbul Under the Lotus Nisantasi complex is a shoppi…
Price on request
