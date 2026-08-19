Residential properties for sale in Osmangazi, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Osmangazi, Turkey

;
apartments
17
houses
6
23 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Osmangazi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 6/7
Flats in a Complex with Indoor Pool and Prime Location in Bursa Osmangazi These flats are lo…
$187,636
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Villa in Yeniyol Caddesi, Turkey
Villa
Yeniyol Caddesi, Turkey
Area 112 m²
$51,83M
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Osmangazi, Turkey
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
Mountain Homes in Forest in Bursa Osmangazi The homes are located close to the Uludag hotel …
$633,630
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
4 room apartment in , Turkey
4 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/7
$9,07M
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1 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Investment Apartments with Indoor Parking in Bursa Osmangazi These apartments are located in…
$99,030
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Osmangazi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Floor 4/5
Flats in a New Complex with Pool in Bursa Osmangazi The flats are in a new complex in the Gü…
$229,333
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Hattad Sokak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Hattad Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/7
3-Bedroom Apartment in a Project with an Indoor Parking Lot in Bursa Turkey Project 1050 is …
$164,257
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Duplex 3 rooms in Ilvan Sokak, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Ilvan Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
$6,05M
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5 room apartment in 2 Karanfil Caddesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
2 Karanfil Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Floor 4/4
$7,30M
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3 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments for Sale with Indoor Parking in Bursa Osmangazi Located in Güneştepe Neighborhoo…
$170,262
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Duplex 3 rooms in , Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 10/11
$5,74M
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2 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments for Sale with Indoor Parking in Bursa Osmangazi Located in Güneştepe Neighborhoo…
$151,533
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1 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/7
Flats in a Complex with Indoor Pool and Prime Location in Bursa Osmangazi These flats are lo…
$137,831
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2 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 10/13
2-Bedroom Flat for Sale in a Residential Complex with Parking in Osmangazi, Bursa Located in…
$104,242
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5 room apartment in Mudanya Caddesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Mudanya Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/8
$8,43M
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2 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/5
Investment Apartments with Indoor Parking in Bursa Osmangazi These apartments are located in…
$139,965
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4 room apartment in Ayyildiz Caddesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Ayyildiz Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/4
$5,93M
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5 room apartment in Bursa Cevre Yolu, Turkey
5 room apartment
Bursa Cevre Yolu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 11/14
$6,80M
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4 room apartment in 1 Fatih Caddesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
1 Fatih Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
$6,05M
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4 room apartment in Bebek Sokak, Turkey
4 room apartment
Bebek Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/5
$7,09M
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2 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with swimming pools, security and a tennis court close to the sea, Demirtaş, T…
$176,848
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3 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
$49,992
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1 bedroom apartment in Osmangazi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 9
New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and a mini golf course, Dimirtas, Turke…
$107,669
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