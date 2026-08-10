Residential properties for sale in Fatih, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Fatih, Turkey

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apartments
684
houses
115
799 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Seaport Residences
$278,500
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2 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Apex Heights
$388,799
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3 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Blue Swan
$145,900
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Quality İstanbul
$509,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Green Poem
$139,900
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1 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Greentown Kartepe
$123,488
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2 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Lenmon Gate
$382,902
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4 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 361 m²
Grand Residence
$5,21M
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3 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Iconst
$260,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Sultan Ahmet Square, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sultan Ahmet Square, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
$468,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Metropolitan Serenity
$446,656
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2 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Urban Oasis Residences
$844,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Coastline Gardens
$926,281
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Apartment 25 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Apartment 25 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 25
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
340 Riverside Crescent
$681,564
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Petunia Villas Houses
$416,097
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2 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Brine Life
$214,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Sega Metropark
$406,240
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
Project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Alicante region, on the Costa…
$486,895
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4 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Diomeda Life
$370,000
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4 bedroom house in Fatih, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 4
4-Storey Furnished Building 250 Meters From The Main Street and Coast in Balat The building …
$1,61M
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1 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Atmosphere of Sefaköy
$260,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Vacation Spot
$202,748
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3 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 265 m²
Grand Residence
$3,90M
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2 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Lagoon
$251,983
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 840 m²
Cordis Lacus
$2,44M
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4 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 281 m²
Oblive Town
$794,323
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Green Stone Paradise
$973,000
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Apartment 8 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Area 475 m²
Vibrancity Istanbul
$3,30M
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3 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Vista Royale
$368,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Diomeda Life
$380,000
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