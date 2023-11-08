UAE
Fatih
Turkey
Residential
Fatih
Residential properties for sale in Fatih, Turkey
apartments
12
houses
17
1 room apartment
Fatih, Turkey
1
62 m²
€307,744
Recommend
1 room apartment
Fatih, Turkey
3
1
70 m²
3/12
The complex is located near the historical center of Istanbul, with a unique view of the Gol…
€514,466
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
5
3
274 m²
3
Apartments Near Coast with Privileged Facilities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments are situated…
€1,94M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
4
2
242 m²
3
Apartments Near Coast with Privileged Facilities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments are situated…
€1,94M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
3
2
171 m²
3
Apartments Near Coast with Privileged Facilities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments are situated…
€1,66M
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
2
1
115 m²
3
Apartments Near Coast with Privileged Facilities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments are situated…
€1,20M
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
5
1
126 m²
4/4
Investment Penthouse at a Prime Location in Istanbul Fatih. The south-facing penthouse is re…
€164,000
Recommend
Mansion 12 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
15
9
850 m²
3
Well-Located Mansion with Unique Views in Istanbul Fatih. The mansion is located in Fatih, I…
€2,12M
Recommend
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
13
5
300 m²
4
Furnished Building Suitable for Airbnb in Istanbul. Located in Fatih, Istanbul, the building…
€1,49M
Recommend
9 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
17
5
350 m²
5
Fully-Furnished 5-Storey Building in Fatih Istanbul. The 5-storey building in Istanbul has 6…
€1,57M
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
10
5
210 m²
5
Fully Furnished Corner Building in Istanbul Aksemsettin. The building is located in Aksemset…
€1,49M
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
9
4
250 m²
4
Renovated Building Brand-New Furniture in Istanbul. The 4-storey building is ready for occup…
€931,000
Recommend
6 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
6
6
185 m²
6
Whole Building with 6 Furnished Flats in Fatih. The whole building for sale in Istanbul is s…
€689,000
Recommend
8 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
12
4
240 m²
4
Brightful Cost-Free Corner Building in Istanbul Fatih. The renovated building is located on …
€1,68M
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning
Fatih, Turkey
8
4
310 m²
4
New Furnished Building with 4 Floors in Istanbul Fatih. The building is located close to Fev…
€1,68M
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
6
3
180 m²
4
Fully Renovated and Furnished Whole Building in Istanbul. The building for sale in Istanbul …
€1,57M
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
9
5
340 m²
4
Renovated Building in Fatih Balat with Terraces and Balconies. The renovated building covers…
€1,49M
Recommend
9 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
14
5
330 m²
5
Ready-to-Move Building in Istanbul Near the Arterial Road. The building in Istanbul Fatih ha…
€698,000
Recommend
9 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
14
5
280 m²
5
Corner Location Furnished Building in Istanbul Fatih. The building is located 600 m from the…
€1,26M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
4
140 m²
7/7
Sea View Apartment Close to the Blue Mosque in Fatih. The apartment is in an advantageous lo…
€259,000
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
8
4
190 m²
4
4-Storey Whole Building with Terrace in Istanbul Fatih. The building with 4 floors is locate…
€1,12M
Recommend
6 room house with air conditioning, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
9
3
180 m²
4
Whole Building with Cafe and 3 Floors of Apartments in Istanbul. The building located in Ist…
€2,33M
Recommend
9 room house with air conditioning, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
18
6
340 m²
4
Fully Furnished Building Suits Airbnb in Istanbul Fatih. The 4-floor building is situated at…
€2,42M
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
10
5
300 m²
5
Furnished and Renovated Istanbul Whole Building for Sale. Suited in an advantageous location…
€1,49M
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
6
3
140 m²
4/4
Centrally Located Corner Building in Istanbul Fatih. The building in Istanbul Fatih lies on …
€838,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Fatih, Turkey
2
1
515 449 m²
Modern real estate project in the city center The project offers universal office and home …
€515,449
Recommend
1 room apartment
Fatih, Turkey
2
1
€342,733
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Fatih, Turkey
5
274 m²
6
Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the …
€2,11M
Recommend
Apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Why this property؟ One of the rare residential complexes in historic Istanbul, within the a…
€2,01M
Recommend
