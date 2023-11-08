Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Fatih

Residential properties for sale in Fatih, Turkey

apartments
12
houses
17
29 properties total found
1 room apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 room apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
€307,744
1 room apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 room apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/12
The complex is located near the historical center of Istanbul, with a unique view of the Gol…
€514,466
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Fatih, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments Near Coast with Privileged Facilities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments are situated…
€1,94M
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Fatih, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments Near Coast with Privileged Facilities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments are situated…
€1,94M
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Fatih, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments Near Coast with Privileged Facilities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments are situated…
€1,66M
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Fatih, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments Near Coast with Privileged Facilities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments are situated…
€1,20M
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 4/4
Investment Penthouse at a Prime Location in Istanbul Fatih. The south-facing penthouse is re…
€164,000
Mansion 12 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
Mansion 12 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 9
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 3
Well-Located Mansion with Unique Views in Istanbul Fatih. The mansion is located in Fatih, I…
€2,12M
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Fatih, Turkey
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished Building Suitable for Airbnb in Istanbul. Located in Fatih, Istanbul, the building…
€1,49M
9 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
9 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
Fully-Furnished 5-Storey Building in Fatih Istanbul. The 5-storey building in Istanbul has 6…
€1,57M
5 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
5 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 5
Fully Furnished Corner Building in Istanbul Aksemsettin. The building is located in Aksemset…
€1,49M
5 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
5 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
Renovated Building Brand-New Furniture in Istanbul. The 4-storey building is ready for occup…
€931,000
6 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
6 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 6
Whole Building with 6 Furnished Flats in Fatih. The whole building for sale in Istanbul is s…
€689,000
8 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
8 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Brightful Cost-Free Corner Building in Istanbul Fatih. The renovated building is located on …
€1,68M
4 room house with air conditioning in Fatih, Turkey
4 room house with air conditioning
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 4
New Furnished Building with 4 Floors in Istanbul Fatih. The building is located close to Fev…
€1,68M
3 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
3 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully Renovated and Furnished Whole Building in Istanbul. The building for sale in Istanbul …
€1,57M
4 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
4 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 4
Renovated Building in Fatih Balat with Terraces and Balconies. The renovated building covers…
€1,49M
9 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
9 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Building in Istanbul Near the Arterial Road. The building in Istanbul Fatih ha…
€698,000
9 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
9 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 5
Corner Location Furnished Building in Istanbul Fatih. The building is located 600 m from the…
€1,26M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Fatih, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 7/7
Sea View Apartment Close to the Blue Mosque in Fatih. The apartment is in an advantageous lo…
€259,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
4 room house with air conditioning, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 4
4-Storey Whole Building with Terrace in Istanbul Fatih. The building with 4 floors is locate…
€1,12M
6 room house with air conditioning, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
6 room house with air conditioning, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
Whole Building with Cafe and 3 Floors of Apartments in Istanbul. The building located in Ist…
€2,33M
9 room house with air conditioning, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
9 room house with air conditioning, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 18
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully Furnished Building Suits Airbnb in Istanbul Fatih. The 4-floor building is situated at…
€2,42M
5 room house with air conditioning, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
5 room house with air conditioning, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 5
Furnished and Renovated Istanbul Whole Building for Sale. Suited in an advantageous location…
€1,49M
3 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair in Fatih, Turkey
3 room house with air conditioning, with central heating, with with repair
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Centrally Located Corner Building in Istanbul Fatih. The building in Istanbul Fatih lies on …
€838,000
1 room apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 room apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 515 449 m²
Modern real estate project in the city center The project offers universal office and home …
€515,449
1 room apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 room apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€342,733
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Fatih, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the …
€2,11M
Apartment in Fatih, Turkey
Apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Why this property؟ One of the rare residential complexes in historic Istanbul, within the a…
€2,01M
