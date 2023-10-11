Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bueyuekcekmece

Residential properties for sale in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey

apartments
19
houses
25
44 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 896 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€2,54M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 476 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,34M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,21M
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 26
Flats with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Buyukcekmece Istanbul. The flats in Buyukcekmece, Istanbu…
€422,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 26
Flats with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Buyukcekmece Istanbul. The flats in Buyukcekmece, Istanbu…
€257,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 26
Flats with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Buyukcekmece Istanbul. The flats in Buyukcekmece, Istanbu…
€202,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 26
Flats with 5-Star Hotel Concept in Buyukcekmece Istanbul. The flats in Buyukcekmece, Istanbu…
€144,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Properties with Amazing Sea View in Büyükçekmece Istanbul. Sea view properties are …
€609,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Properties with Amazing Sea View in Büyükçekmece Istanbul. Sea view properties are …
€494,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Properties with Amazing Sea View in Büyükçekmece Istanbul. Sea view properties are …
€360,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 10
Istanbul Real Estate for Sale with High-Quality Workmanship. Sea view real estate is located…
€337,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 10
Istanbul Real Estate for Sale with High-Quality Workmanship. Sea view real estate is located…
€335,000
5 room house with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Capacious 4 Storey Villas With Swimming Pool in Istanbul. Luxury villas for sale are located…
€1,20M
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€468,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€437,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€354,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€298,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€236,000
6 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
6 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Houses with Smart Home System in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The 6-bedroom houses are lo…
€1,20M
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments Close to the Sea in Buyukcekmece Istanbul. The spacious apartments are in a …
€410,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments Close to the Sea in Buyukcekmece Istanbul. The spacious apartments are in a …
€229,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments Close to the Sea in Buyukcekmece Istanbul. The spacious apartments are in a …
€205,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Detached Villas Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached villas with luxury …
€857,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Detached Villas Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached villas with luxury …
€836,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Villas in a Complex Close to the Sea in Istanbul. The villas are in a complex close to …
€997,000
5 room house with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 394 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Villas in a Complex Close to the Sea in Istanbul. The villas are in a complex close to …
€852,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/12
Sea View Spacious Apartments in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The stylish apartments are in a two-b…
€222,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Houses with Private Pools and Elevators in Buyukcekmece. Sea-view detached houses ar…
€1,79M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Triplex Houses in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached triplex houses for sale in Is…
€746,000
