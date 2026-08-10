Residential properties for sale in Guengoeren, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Gungoren, Turkey

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apartments
7
7 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Gungoren, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Gungoren, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Gungoren, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gungoren, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gungoren, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gungoren, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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TekceTekce
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Gungoren, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Gungoren, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 16
$180,345
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1 bedroom apartment in Gungoren, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gungoren, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
A TRUE <quo; SERVICED RESIDENCE ” EXPERIENCEG Tower provides a life at the comfort of a ho…
$207,643
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2 bedroom apartment in Gungoren, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gungoren, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
$155,856
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1 bedroom apartment in Gungoren, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gungoren, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
G Wanda Vista Istanbul welcomes you as one of the new landmarks of this magnificent city, wh…
$310,000
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