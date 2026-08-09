Residential properties for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

;
İzmit
12
Başiskele
11
Kartepe
8
38 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Project offers solutions for different needs and expectations with a wide range of apartment…
$284,073
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2 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea and Forest View Apartments with Balconies and Terraces for Sale in Izmit, Kocaeli Kocael…
$183,430
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Sapanca Yolu Caddesi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sapanca Yolu Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
$245,000
VAT
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TekceTekce
Castle 8 bedrooms in Başiskele, Turkey
Castle 8 bedrooms
Başiskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 964 m²
Located in Kocaeli, a thriving industrial hub in Turkey, these specially designed villas com…
$2,78M
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3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/5
$4,360
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3 bedroom apartment in Kartepe, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kartepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments in a Tranquil Location with Social Amenities in Kartepe The apartments are locate…
$479,784
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4 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 134 m²
Project offers solutions for different needs and expectations with a wide range of apartment…
$411,912
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1 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Project offers solutions for different needs and expectations with a wide range of apartment…
$236,780
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5 room apartment in , Turkey
5 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Floor 5/5
$14,53M
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2 bedroom apartment in Darıca, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Darıca, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Experience refined urban living with elegant lobby spaces, thoughtfully designed apartments,…
$231,162
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2 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
This apartment complex is located in the Kocaeli province, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit.…
$91,985
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5 room apartment in , Turkey
5 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,80M
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1 bedroom apartment in Sehit Rafet Karacan Bulvari, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sehit Rafet Karacan Bulvari, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
This apartment complex is located in the Kocaeli province, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit.…
$84,370
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3 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea and Forest View Apartments with Balconies and Terraces for Sale in Izmit, Kocaeli Kocael…
$202,319
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5 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea and Forest View Apartments with Balconies and Terraces for Sale in Izmit, Kocaeli Kocael…
$441,633
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3 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Project offers solutions for different needs and expectations with a wide range of apartment…
$355,664
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kartepe, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kartepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments in a Tranquil Location with Social Amenities in Kartepe The apartments are locate…
$471,692
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sehit Rafet Karacan Bulvari, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sehit Rafet Karacan Bulvari, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
This villa complex is located in the province of Kocaeli, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit. …
$229,000
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Sapanca Yolu Caddesi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Sapanca Yolu Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
🏡 Luxury Living Meets Nature | Exclusive 2+1 Residence at Gate 41, Sapanca ✨ Wake up to b…
$175,000
VAT
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4 bedroom house in Karpuzdere, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Karpuzdere, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Experience Elegant Living by the Beach in Çınarcık, Yalova Discover modern, semi-detached v…
$272,024
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Başiskele, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 427 m²
Number of floors 4
Villas for Sale in a Prestigious Complex in Başiskele, Kocaeli Başiskele is a district locat…
$842,802
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1 bedroom apartment in Kartepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kartepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/6
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the …
$90,268
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1 bedroom apartment in Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey The residen…
$217,562
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2 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with swimming pools, green areas and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turk…
$170,780
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2 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
$55,425
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1 bedroom apartment in Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/10
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırköy distr…
$126,728
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Condo 5 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Condo 5 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/10
The residence is surrounded by green nature and a view of the lake The apartment is locat…
$461,866
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Karaabdulbaki Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karaabdulbaki Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
$1,05M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with swimming pools, entertainment areas and sports grounds, Kocaeli, Turkey …
$186,494
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4 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 5/10
Sea View Four Bedrooms Apartment For Sale in Kocaeli Sea View Four Bedrooms Apartment For…
$145,000
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Property types in Kocaeli

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kocaeli, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
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