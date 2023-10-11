Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kocaeli, Turkey

81 property total found
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully furnished villa with full sea view, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor parking lot, 300…
€2,50M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Sarimese, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
New modern villa for sale in Kocaeli,Turkey 4 rooms 3 bedrooms,fully open windows with ga…
€183,886
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€185,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€147,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€138,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€235,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€292,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€186,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€215,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds near the city center, Kocaeli, Turkey W…
€264,443
8 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kazandere, Turkey
8 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kazandere, Turkey
Rooms 9
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey …
€1,76M
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kazandere, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kazandere, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey The residen…
€235,654
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli,…
€737,481
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey We o…
€659,399
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 6
Prestigious residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Kocae…
€166,303
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Karadenizliler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Karadenizliler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with swimming pools, green areas and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turk…
€167,621
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift in Izmit, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with swimming pools, entertainment areas and sports grounds, Kocaeli, Turkey …
€183,045
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€228,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€185,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€152,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€152,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€353,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€328,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€295,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€235,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€179,000
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Damlar Mahallesi, Turkey
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Damlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 964 m²
Number of floors 3
New-Build Villas in a Complex with Security in Kocaeli Basiskele The modern villas are locat…
€1,61M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 411 m²
Villas with Private Pool and Detached Garden Surrounded by Natural Areas in Kocaeli Izmit Ko…
€755,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€257,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€242,000

Property types in Kocaeli

Properties features in Kocaeli, Turkey

