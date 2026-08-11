Residential properties for sale in Atasehir, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Atasehir, Turkey

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apartments
77
79 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea and City-View Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex in Ataşehir İstanbul These flats are lo…
$277,614
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2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea and City-View Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex in Ataşehir İstanbul These flats are lo…
$422,756
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3 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 14
Ataşehir Apartments Near Istanbul Finance Center and Metro Station Situated on the Asian sid…
$1,64M
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3 room apartment in Ibrahim Muteferrika Caddesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ibrahim Muteferrika Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/8
$6,28M
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4 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 4
Area 263 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Nova Ataşehir
$764,485
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2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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5 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 308 m²
Nova Ataşehir
$1,59M
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5 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 308 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
$1,60M
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3 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Lush City project consists of 8 blocks with 7 floors on a land area of ​​25.247 m2. The proj…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Nova Ataşehir
$479,881
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4 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 242 m²
V Istanbul
$1,12M
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4 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
Harbour 24 was born of the idea of discovering the concept of ‘home’ closest to life.The fam…
$410,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Nova Ataşehir
$1,51M
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1 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Vision Elite
$510,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 216 m²
Tuna park Ataşehir
$901,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
Harbour 24 was born of the idea of discovering the concept of ‘home’ closest to life.The fam…
$650,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Atasehir, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 9
City View Apartments Close to the İstanbul Financial Center in Ataşehir The apartments are l…
$1,23M
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3 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Nova Ataşehir
$1,03M
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3 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
V Istanbul
$695,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 14
Ataşehir Apartments Near Istanbul Finance Center and Metro Station Situated on the Asian sid…
$529,334
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2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
Tuna park Ataşehir
$460,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Cityscape Bayview
$470,000
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