  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Atasehir

Residential properties for sale in Atasehir, Turkey

apartments
49
houses
3
52 properties total found
3 room apartment with elevator, with central heating, with parking in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with central heating, with parking
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€218,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€218,500
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with parking in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with parking
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€182,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€213,500
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with Online tour in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with Online tour
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€149,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€1,17M
2 room apartment with furniture, with Online tour in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with furniture, with Online tour
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€107,600
3 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€115,800
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€557,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€193,600
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with central heating in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with central heating
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€196,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€160,500
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Atasehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€2,15M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€1,28M
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€730,600
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€535,100
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€414,100
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€269,900
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Atasehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€930,700
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€781,800
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€558,400
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Atasehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€353,700
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€456,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Atasehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€302,500
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Atasehir, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€2,68M
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Atasehir, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€177,800
3 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€521,200
2 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with Online tour in Atasehir, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with Online tour
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€395,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Atasehir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian sid…
€465,300
9 room house with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Atasehir, Turkey
9 room house with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 14
Area 374 m²
The villa for sale is located in Kadikoy. Kadikoy is a district located on the Asian side of…
€1,79M
