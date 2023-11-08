Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Izmit, Turkey

12 properties total found
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift in Izmit, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with swimming pools, entertainment areas and sports grounds, Kocaeli, Turkey …
€184,665
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Panayir, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 277 m²
Floor 3/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€331,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Panayir, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€170,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Panayir, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€130,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Panayir, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Panayir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand-New Apartments in a Privileged Complex in Kocaeli The apartments are in Kocaeli Değirm…
€123,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Izmit, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/10
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırköy distr…
€118,540
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Izmit, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/6
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the …
€84,436
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
€986,033
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Izmit, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 227 m²
Floor 1
The villas in the Akmesh area are the city of Kocaeli. On a landscaped area, 24 2-storey vil…
€1,06M
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Izmit, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
The residential complex project in the Chayyrkey area is the city of Kocaeli. The project is…
€170,599
2 room apartment with terrace, with  Balcony, with Beautiful views in Izmit, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with  Balcony, with Beautiful views
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
€56,000
Villa 5 room villa with Residence and citizenship, with natureview in Izmit, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with Residence and citizenship, with natureview
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
€999,000

