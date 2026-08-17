Residential properties for sale in Izmit, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in İzmit, Turkey

;
apartments
9
houses
3
12 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea and Forest View Apartments with Balconies and Terraces for Sale in Izmit, Kocaeli Kocael…
$440,717
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2 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea and Forest View Apartments with Balconies and Terraces for Sale in Izmit, Kocaeli Kocael…
$183,430
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1 bedroom apartment in Sehit Rafet Karacan Bulvari, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sehit Rafet Karacan Bulvari, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
This apartment complex is located in the Kocaeli province, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit.…
$84,370
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea and Forest View Apartments with Balconies and Terraces for Sale in Izmit, Kocaeli Kocael…
$201,272
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2 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
This apartment complex is located in the Kocaeli province, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit.…
$91,985
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sehit Rafet Karacan Bulvari, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sehit Rafet Karacan Bulvari, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
This villa complex is located in the province of Kocaeli, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit. …
$229,000
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in İzmit, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
$999,987
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1 bedroom apartment in Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/10
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırköy distr…
$126,728
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2 bedroom apartment in İzmit, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
İzmit, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
$55,425
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3 bedroom apartment in Akpinar Mahallesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Akpinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/5
Three Bedrooms Apartment in a residential project located in the Izmit area and features con…
$195,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Karaabdulbaki Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karaabdulbaki Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
$1,05M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cayirkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with swimming pools, entertainment areas and sports grounds, Kocaeli, Turkey …
$186,494
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