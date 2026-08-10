Residential properties for sale in Sakarya, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Sakarya, Turkey

;
Sapanca
6
Serdivan
4
Kaynarca
4
21 property total found
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/2
$3,86M
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3 bedroom house in Sapanca, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Lake View Houses in a Project with Pool in Sapanca, Sakarya The semi-detached houses in one …
$190,352
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas for Sale in Sapanca in a Complex with Private Pool These villas are in one of the mos…
$551,293
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Lake Sapanca View Villas Surrounded by Nature in Sakarya Sapanca Sapanca is a charming town …
$442,789
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2 bedroom apartment in Serdivan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serdivan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Apartments for Sale on Main Street in Serdivan Sakarya Serdivan is a developing district in …
$137,284
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Villa with Private Swimming Pool and Forest View in Sapanca, Sakarya Sapanca is regarded as …
$652,999
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Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 2 m²
$1,86M
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3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 850 m²
Floor 3/4
$1,74M
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3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/3
$5,23M
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Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 323 m²
$3,00M
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3 bedroom apartment in Serdivan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Serdivan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Apartments with 24/7 Security and Pool in Serdivan Sakarya Serdivan, a district in Sakarya, …
$178,336
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Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 218 m²
$1,74M
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Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 753 m²
$4,07M
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Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 1 m²
$2,67M
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4 room apartment in , Turkey
4 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 m²
Floor 5/5
$2,79M
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Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 1 m²
$2,67M
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3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
$2,27M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 3
Forest-View Villas with Private Pools in a Gated Community in Sapanca Sapanca, the hidden pa…
$589,433
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Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 315 m²
$1,27M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
$198,159
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kocaali, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kocaali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
$143,666
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Property types in Sakarya

apartments
houses

Properties features in Sakarya, Turkey

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
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