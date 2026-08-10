Residential properties for sale in Silivri, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Silivri, Turkey

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apartments
13
15 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Silivri, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 468 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 3 m²
$32,84M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Silivri, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
$338,682
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TekceTekce
5 bedroom apartment in Silivri, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
$576,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Silivri, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 264 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Silivri, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
$322,081
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4 bedroom apartment in Silivri, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
With its quality engineering, details in its interior and exterior design, and unique archit…
$559,034
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5 bedroom apartment in Silivri, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 590 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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5 bedroom apartment in Silivri, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 385 m²
Price on request
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Apartment 9 bedrooms in Silivri, Turkey
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 845 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Silivri, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Villas with a Garden and a Swimming Pool in İstanbul Silivri The villas for sale ar…
$516,780
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5 bedroom apartment in Silivri, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 506 m²
Reach for the higher lifestyle standards with Ultiplus Residences, a comfortable and privile…
$596,081
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5 bedroom apartment in Silivri, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 507 m²
Reach for the higher lifestyle standards with Ultiplus Residences, a comfortable and privile…
$597,259
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Silivri, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
General information  Location: SILIVERI/SELİMPAŞA  Construction company: ACET  Area…
$565,305
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Silivri, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
$180,000
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