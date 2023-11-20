Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Silivri, Turkey

Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Silivri, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa complex in Silivri We present to your attention a new complex of villas with its o…
€1,09M
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Silivri, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
Elite residence in Silivri We are glad to present you an elite residence with its own infras…
€202,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Silivri, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 78
New residence in Silivri We present to your attention a new residence with its own complete …
€301,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with with repair in Silivri, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with with repair
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Swimming Pool in Silivri Istanbul. Luxe duplex houses are located in Si…
€1,11M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with with repair in Silivri, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with with repair
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Swimming Pool in Silivri Istanbul. Luxe duplex houses are located in Si…
€1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Silivri, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 2
Bungalow Style Villas Surrounded by Nature in Silivri Istanbul. Bungalow-style villas are lo…
€194,000
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Silivri, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Chic Houses in a Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Silivri. The stylish houses are situated i…
€701,000
3 room apartment in Bueyuek Kilicli Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bueyuek Kilicli Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
New residence in Silivri We present to your attention a new residence with its own full inf…
€301,000
3 room apartment in Bueyuek Kilicli Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bueyuek Kilicli Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
New residence in Silivri We present to your attention a new residence with its own full inf…
€202,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Silivri, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
€165,118
