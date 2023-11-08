Residential properties for sale in Sancaktepe, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Sancaktepe, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sancaktepe. Sancaktepe is a district located on the Asi…
€419,400
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Sancaktepe, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sancaktepe. Sancaktepe is a district located on the Asi…
€188,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Sancaktepe, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sancaktepe. Sancaktepe is a district located on the Asi…
€230,300
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Pasakoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Pasakoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Cekmekoy. Istanbul Cekmekoy district is located on the …
€825,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Pasakoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Pasakoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Cekmekoy. Istanbul Cekmekoy district is located on the …
€446,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Pasakoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Pasakoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Cekmekoy. Istanbul Cekmekoy district is located on the …
€420,400
4 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pasakoey, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pasakoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 570 m²
The villa for sale is located in Cekmekoy. Istanbul Cekmekoy district is located on the Asia…
€1,43M
3 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pasakoey, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pasakoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
The villa for sale is located in Cekmekoy. Istanbul Cekmekoy district is located on the Asia…
€1,24M
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Pasakoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Pasakoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Cekmekoy. Istanbul Cekmekoy district is located on the …
€251,600
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Sancaktepe, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sancaktepe. Sancaktepe is a district located on the Asi…
€482,800
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Sancaktepe, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 12
€233,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sancaktepe, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 13
New Apartments Near the Subway in Sancaktepe Istanbul. Prestigious apartments are situated i…
€477,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sancaktepe, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 13
New Apartments Near the Subway in Sancaktepe Istanbul. Prestigious apartments are situated i…
€415,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sancaktepe, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 6
Cheap Apartments Close to the Subway in Istanbul Sancaktepe. Affordable apartments are in a …
€228,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sancaktepe, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 6
Cheap Apartments Close to the Subway in Istanbul Sancaktepe. Affordable apartments are in a …
€186,000
3 room apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
New complex in Sanjaktep We present to your attention a new complex with our own infrastruc…
€233,000
4 room apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
New complex in Sanjaktep We present to your attention a new complex with our own infrastruc…
€251,000
3 room apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
New complex in Sanjaktep We present to your attention a new complex with our own infrastruc…
€233,000
4 room apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
4 room apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
New complex in Sanjaktep We present to your attention a new complex with our own infrastruc…
€388,300
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with children playground in Pasakoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with children playground
Pasakoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 12
Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe,…
€513,897
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Sancaktepe, Turkey
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 13
This project is located in Sancaktepe, which is in the Anatolian region of Istanbul. It is a…
€514,862
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Sancaktepe, Turkey
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 13
This project is located in Sancaktepe, which is in the Anatolian region of Istanbul. It is a…
€323,847
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Sancaktepe, Turkey
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 13
This project is located in Sancaktepe, which is in the Anatolian region of Istanbul. It is a…
€266,855
Villa 5 room villa with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Sancaktepe, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Built with 20 years of international experience and a superior-quality construction perspect…
€1,26M
Apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
Apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
PROJECT DETAILS The project was designed with attractive architecture. The colors are b…
€87,927
