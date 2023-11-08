UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Sancaktepe
Residential properties for sale in Sancaktepe, Turkey
apartments
19
houses
6
Clear all
25 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Sancaktepe, Turkey
3
1
120 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sancaktepe. Sancaktepe is a district located on the Asi…
€419,400
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Sancaktepe, Turkey
3
3
101 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sancaktepe. Sancaktepe is a district located on the Asi…
€188,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Sancaktepe, Turkey
4
3
130 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sancaktepe. Sancaktepe is a district located on the Asi…
€230,300
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Pasakoey, Turkey
5
2
266 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Cekmekoy. Istanbul Cekmekoy district is located on the …
€825,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Pasakoey, Turkey
4
2
180 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Cekmekoy. Istanbul Cekmekoy district is located on the …
€446,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Pasakoey, Turkey
3
1
144 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Cekmekoy. Istanbul Cekmekoy district is located on the …
€420,400
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pasakoey, Turkey
5
3
570 m²
The villa for sale is located in Cekmekoy. Istanbul Cekmekoy district is located on the Asia…
€1,43M
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pasakoey, Turkey
4
2
380 m²
The villa for sale is located in Cekmekoy. Istanbul Cekmekoy district is located on the Asia…
€1,24M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Pasakoey, Turkey
5
3
250 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Cekmekoy. Istanbul Cekmekoy district is located on the …
€251,600
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Sancaktepe, Turkey
4
2
132 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sancaktepe. Sancaktepe is a district located on the Asi…
€482,800
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Sancaktepe, Turkey
3
1
114 m²
12
€233,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sancaktepe, Turkey
4
2
132 m²
13
New Apartments Near the Subway in Sancaktepe Istanbul. Prestigious apartments are situated i…
€477,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sancaktepe, Turkey
3
1
120 m²
13
New Apartments Near the Subway in Sancaktepe Istanbul. Prestigious apartments are situated i…
€415,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sancaktepe, Turkey
4
3
130 m²
6
Cheap Apartments Close to the Subway in Istanbul Sancaktepe. Affordable apartments are in a …
€228,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sancaktepe, Turkey
3
3
101 m²
6
Cheap Apartments Close to the Subway in Istanbul Sancaktepe. Affordable apartments are in a …
€186,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
3
1
114 m²
New complex in Sanjaktep We present to your attention a new complex with our own infrastruc…
€233,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
4
1
123 m²
New complex in Sanjaktep We present to your attention a new complex with our own infrastruc…
€251,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
3
1
114 m²
New complex in Sanjaktep We present to your attention a new complex with our own infrastruc…
€233,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
4
1
131 m²
New complex in Sanjaktep We present to your attention a new complex with our own infrastruc…
€388,300
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with children playground
Pasakoey, Turkey
4
140 m²
12
Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe,…
€513,897
Recommend
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sancaktepe, Turkey
5
4
198 m²
13
This project is located in Sancaktepe, which is in the Anatolian region of Istanbul. It is a…
€514,862
Recommend
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sancaktepe, Turkey
4
3
139 m²
13
This project is located in Sancaktepe, which is in the Anatolian region of Istanbul. It is a…
€323,847
Recommend
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sancaktepe, Turkey
3
2
116 m²
13
This project is located in Sancaktepe, which is in the Anatolian region of Istanbul. It is a…
€266,855
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Sancaktepe, Turkey
6
2
340 m²
Built with 20 years of international experience and a superior-quality construction perspect…
€1,26M
Recommend
Apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
PROJECT DETAILS The project was designed with attractive architecture. The colors are b…
€87,927
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL