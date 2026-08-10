Residential properties for sale in Sancaktepe, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Sancaktepe, Turkey

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apartments
8
10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Flats for Sale in a Scenic Complex Close to the Metro in Sancaktepe İstanbul Sancaktepe is a…
$360,594
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Sancaktepe, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 324 m²
Flats for Sale in a Scenic Complex Close to the Metro in Sancaktepe İstanbul Sancaktepe is a…
$802,338
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2 bedroom apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
The project is located in the very center of Sancaktepe, on the Asian side of Istanbul. T…
$390,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Flats for Sale in a Scenic Complex Close to the Metro in Sancaktepe İstanbul Sancaktepe is a…
$505,219
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1 bedroom apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Flats for Sale in a Scenic Complex Close to the Metro in Sancaktepe İstanbul Sancaktepe is a…
$263,592
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3 bedroom apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sancaktepe, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
The complex is located in the area of ​​the Sanjaktepa. The project is built on an area of…
$273,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sancaktepe, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sancaktepe, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Built with 20 years of international experience and a superior-quality construction perspect…
$1,35M
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3 bedroom apartment in Pasakoy Mahallesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Pasakoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 12
Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe,…
$534,599
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