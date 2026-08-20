Residential properties for sale in Beykoz, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Beykoz, Turkey

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apartments
21
houses
14
35 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas in a Complex with 24/7 Security System in İstanbul Turkey Located on Istanbul’s Asian…
$1,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 43 492 m²
Project is located on an area of 896.362 m2 with villas of different sizes from 152 to 396 m…
$776,562
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
Bosphorus and Sea View Apartments in a Project in İstanbul Turkey Located on Istanbul's Asia…
$2,80M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
4 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
Project is located on an area of 896.362 m2 with villas of different sizes from 152 to 396 m…
$1,04M
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 5
City View Apartments in a Complex Close to the Coast in İstanbul The Beykoz district of İsta…
$629,651
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Villa 5 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 495 m²
Project is located on an area of 896.362 m2 with villas of different sizes from 152 to 396 m…
$1,18M
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1 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 5
City View Apartments in a Complex Close to the Coast in İstanbul The Beykoz district of İsta…
$480,341
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1 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Istanbul, the dream city that bridges two continents, is not just to be described but to be …
$736,682
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 537 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas in a Complex with Nature and City View in İstanbul Beykoz stands out with its natural…
$3,45M
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4 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 43 492 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 495 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 5
Bosphorus and Sea View Apartments in a Project in İstanbul Turkey Located on Istanbul's Asia…
$2,00M
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5 bedroom house in Beykoz, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas in a Complex with Nature and City View in İstanbul Beykoz stands out with its natural…
$1,95M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Project is located on an area of 896.362 m2 with villas of different sizes from 152 to 396 m…
$647,135
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
Project is located on an area of 896.362 m2 with villas of different sizes from 152 to 396 m…
$1,76M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Aris Grand Tower project is rising as a unique project with its architecture and numerous pr…
$2,00M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 434 m²
Project is located on an area of 896.362 m2 with villas of different sizes from 152 to 396 m…
$1,13M
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Area 434 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A unique project, where you can enjoy your life in the center of Nature. Düşler Vadisi Riva …
Price on request
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5 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 642 m²
Floor 5/10
Five Bedrooms Apartment For Sale in Istanbul Beykoz Luxurious Finishes The project is sit…
$7,17M
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1 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Use -class apartments with views of the forest in base, Istanbul The entire project was bu…
$639,419
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Beykoz, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 250 m²
Beykoz da konumu muhteşem 758 m2 arsa için Kapalı havuzlu 8 odalı 8 Banyolu 9 vc 2 mutfak k…
$28,83M
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3 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartments with a panoramic view of nature in Istanbul The project offers a diverse select…
$1,87M
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3 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, …
$1,05M
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