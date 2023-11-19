Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Avcilar, Turkey

2 room apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
€398,456
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Avcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€168,700
4 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking in Avcilar, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€679,900
3 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking in Avcilar, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€525,500
2 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking in Avcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€389,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking in Avcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€258,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Avcilar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 226 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€468,800
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Avcilar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€344,500
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Avcilar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€364,800
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Avcilar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€332,800
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Avcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€255,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Avcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€363,800
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Avcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€115,200
2 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking in Avcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€93,100
3 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking in Avcilar, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€146,100
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Avcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€396,400
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Avcilar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€638,900
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Avcilar, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€823,300
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Avcilar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€538,900
3 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking in Avcilar, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€462,000
4 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking in Avcilar, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with surveillance security system, with parking
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€615,800
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Avcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€276,600
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Avcilar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€414,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Avcilar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€354,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Avcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€232,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Avcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€171,300
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Avcilar. Avcilar is a district located on the European …
€97,700
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with with repair in Avcilar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with with repair
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 5/5
Istanbul Apartments Close to the Main Street in Avcilar. Apartments for sale are located in …
€146,000
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair in Avcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with with repair
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
Istanbul Apartments Close to the Main Street in Avcilar. Apartments for sale are located in …
€93,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym in Avcilar, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 21
Residence with around-the-clock security near a highway and all necessary infrastructure, Is…
€504,225
