Residential properties for sale in Avcilar, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Avcilar, Turkey

;
apartments
48
houses
3
51 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
The project is located on an area of ​​21,700 m2, 70% of the complex is occupied by green sp…
$435,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 13
Lake-View Apartments with Swimming Pool in Istanbul Avcılar The apartments are located in th…
$530,489
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 16
Lake View Apartments with Pool for Sale in Avcılar, Istanbul The apartments are located in t…
$354,815
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3 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Street House
$230,615
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2 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 13
Lake-View Apartments with Swimming Pool in Istanbul Avcılar The apartments are located in th…
$396,545
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2 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Comodidad Infinita
$271,020
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4 bedroom house in Avcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Avcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Located in the scenic Avcılar district of istanbul, these villas offer a tranquil living env…
$652,623
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4 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Modern Life Tower
$737,305
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4 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Modern Life Tower
$534,206
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1 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Apartments with Balconies near Küçükçekmece Lake in İstanbul The apartments are situated in …
$119,980
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4 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 18
Stylish Flats 2 km from Istanbul Küçükçekmece Lake These flats for sale are located in Istan…
$489,033
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Villa 5 bedrooms in G 146 Sokagi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
G 146 Sokagi, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Elysian Villas
$411,813
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3 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 13
Lake-View Apartments with Swimming Pool in Istanbul Avcılar The apartments are located in th…
$402,201
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3 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Our Copper Land project consists of 1160 apartments and 112 commercial units in 9 blocks on …
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 18
Stylish Flats 2 km from Istanbul Küçükçekmece Lake These flats for sale are located in Istan…
$345,569
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Our Copper Land project consists of 1160 apartments and 112 commercial units in 9 blocks on …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 16
Lake View Apartments with Pool for Sale in Avcılar, Istanbul The apartments are located in t…
$345,569
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3 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 8
Lake-View Apartments with Swimming Pool in Avcılar, Istanbul The apartments are located in t…
$292,495
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4 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 16
Lake View Apartments with Pool for Sale in Avcılar, Istanbul The apartments are located in t…
$468,079
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2 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Koşuyolu Supreme is being built as 5 blocks on 25 decares of land. The project includes 184 …
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 18
Stylish Flats 2 km from Istanbul Küçükçekmece Lake These flats for sale are located in Istan…
$347,881
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
İstanbul is the only city that people miss both when they live in and away from it.It is the…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Saren Houses
$230,027
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2 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Apartments with Balconies near Küçükçekmece Lake in İstanbul The apartments are situated in …
$171,104
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3 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 12
Investment Apartments in a Prime Location in Istanbul Avcılar The apartments are located in …
$406,950
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4 bedroom house in Avcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas for Sale in Avcılar, İstanbul, 800 m from Küçükçekmece Lake The villas in İstanbul ar…
$440,341
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3 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
We invite you into a poem, into a peaceful life under Istanbul's blue eyes. Morning daylight…
$230,893
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4 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Comodidad Infinita
$409,013
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