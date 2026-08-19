Residential properties for sale in Mudanya, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Mudanya, Turkey

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apartments
12
houses
10
22 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 4/6
Sea View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa, in a Complex with a Parking Lot The apartments in the…
$375,272
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea View Apartments with Swimming Pool in Güzelyalı, Mudanya, Bursa These apartments in Burg…
$145,939
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 344 m²
Floor 5/6
Sea View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa, in a Complex with a Parking Lot The apartments in the…
$458,666
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Apartments with Indoor Parking in Mudanya The 2-bedroom apartments are located in G…
$166,788
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5 bedroom house in Mudanya, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 278 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish 5-Bedroom Villas for Sale in Bursa Mudanya Bademli neighborhood is one of the reside…
$1,04M
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3 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 2/4
Sea View Apartments with Swimming Pool in Güzelyalı, Mudanya, Bursa These apartments in Burg…
$172,579
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 4/4
Duplex Apartment in a Complex with Pool in Bursa The apartment is located in Mudanya, one of…
$354,423
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3 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$229,333
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Duplex Villas in Prestigious Villa Complex in Mudanya, Bursa Located in Bademli, th…
$792,241
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$458,666
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 5/5
Sea View Duplex Apartment for Sale in a Complex with Parking in Mudanya Bursa This apartment…
$302,302
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/4
2-bedroom Apartment with Sea View in Prime 360 in Mudanya Bursa Burgaz in Güzelyalı, one of…
$166,788
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1 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/4
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments for Sale with Sea View in Mudanya Bursa These apartments are loca…
$79,340
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/4
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments for Sale with Sea View in Mudanya Bursa These apartments are loca…
$137,831
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea-View Villa with Pool in Mudanya Halitpaşa Halitpaşa, an elite and newly developing area …
$1,20M
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3 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments in a Prestigious Complex with a Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya Mudanya is the mos…
$271,030
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/6
Sea View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa, in a Complex with a Parking Lot The apartments in the…
$208,484
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments in a Prestigious Complex with a Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya Mudanya is the mos…
$333,575
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$333,575
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$160,996
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3 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/6
Sea View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa, in a Complex with a Parking Lot The apartments in the…
$250,181
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Villa 7 rooms in , Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
$52,32M
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