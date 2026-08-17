Residential properties for sale in Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey

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apartments
12
12 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Saya Ocagi Caddesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Saya Ocagi Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 14
Apartments in a New Project with Investment Potential in Gaziosmanpaşa Gaziosmanpaşa, a dis…
$280,439
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3 bedroom apartment in Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 11
Apartments for Sale Near Metro Station in İstanbul Gaziosmanpaşa These apartments are locate…
$340,081
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1 bedroom apartment in 11102 Sokak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
11102 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
Price listApartment, 1+1, 57m², €171,388Apartment, 2+1, 78m², €232,287Apartment, 3+1, 97m², …
$197,918
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 11
Apartments for Sale Near Metro Station in İstanbul Gaziosmanpaşa These apartments are locate…
$265,436
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1 bedroom apartment in Saya Ocagi Caddesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Saya Ocagi Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 14
Apartments in a New Project with Investment Potential in Gaziosmanpaşa Gaziosmanpaşa, a dis…
$175,355
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1 bedroom apartment in Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 11
Apartments for Sale Near Metro Station in İstanbul Gaziosmanpaşa These apartments are locate…
$195,322
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Saya Ocagi Caddesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Saya Ocagi Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 14
Apartments in a New Project with Investment Potential in Gaziosmanpaşa Gaziosmanpaşa, a dis…
$230,191
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2 bedroom apartment in Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 10
Guarded residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey …
$391,707
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1 bedroom apartment in Karanfil Sokagi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karanfil Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 7 675 m²
Floor 5/12
Why Choose This Project? 🔷 For Investors: Strategic Location: Located directly next to…
$195,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Video of apartments   we will send on request. ProjectNovibazaargaziosamanpaşaSostoostisa  …
$210,000
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2 bedroom apartment in 408 Venezia Mega Outlet, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
408 Venezia Mega Outlet, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5/21
Why Choose This Project? 🔷 For Investors: High Rental Demand: Located in a well-known mixe…
$210,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Real estate with a modern family concept in Istanbul Real estate consists of elegant apart…
$244,573
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