Residential properties for sale in Bahcelievler, Turkey

apartments
16
16 properties total found
1 room apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 room apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
€289,036
2 room apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/12
The project is located in the Bachcheliewler area in the European part of Istanbul. Near Meh…
€448,988
2 room apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€250,000
3 room apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
New elite residence in Baggylar We are glad to introduce a new elite residence with our own…
€411,900
3 room apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Elite complex in Baggylar We present to your attention an elite complex with our own infras…
€350,000
3 room apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
New elite complex in Baggylar We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own…
€365,000
2 room apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
New elite complex in Baggylar We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own…
€281,000
4 room apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
4 room apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Elite complex in Baggylar We present to your attention an elite complex with our own infras…
€530,000
4 room apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
4 room apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 197 m²
New elite residence in Baggylar We are glad to introduce a new elite residence with our own…
€681,500
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Bahcelievler, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 213 m²
€1,01M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Bahcelievler, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
€599,586
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Bahcelievler, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
€498,564
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
€292,778
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Bahcelievler, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/11
Elite low-rise building in the center of Istanbul The apartment is located between two tra…
€760,474
2 room apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The elite complex is implemented with the plans ( 2 + 1 ) and ( 3 + 1 ) VIP-apartments equip…
€383,562
1 room apartment with Residence and citizenship, with Developments, luxury apartments in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 room apartment with Residence and citizenship, with Developments, luxury apartments
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Contrary to the city life stuck in between buildings, your house in Nef Bahçelievler will be…
€202,953
