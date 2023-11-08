Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Niluefer

Residential properties for sale in Niluefer, Turkey

Besevler Mahallesi
24
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi
11
Goeruekle Mahallesi
10
Dumlupinar Mahallesi
5
53 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/9
Stylish Furnished Apartments in Bursa. The furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments located in Bursa…
€107,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 9/9
Stylish Furnished Apartments in Bursa. The furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments located in Bursa…
€93,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
New Build Apartments in Central Location in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in the…
€91,500
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
Centrally-Located Affordable House with Large Garden in Bursa. The detached house is located…
€450,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€168,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/5
Properties in a Complex with Outdoor Pool in Bursa. The properties are located in Osmangazi,…
€170,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/5
Properties in a Complex with Outdoor Pool in Bursa. The properties are located in Osmangazi,…
€129,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms in Bursa Nilufer. The detached villas are located i…
€655,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/10
Luxe Apartments in a Complex with Rich Facilities in Bursa. The apartments are situated in a…
€237,000
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Floor 9/10
Luxe Apartments in a Complex with Rich Facilities in Bursa. The apartments are situated in a…
€655,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/7
Spacious New Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Bursa. The brand-new apartments are i…
€128,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/7
Furnished Apartments Suitable for Rental Income in Bursa. Fully furnished and ready-to-move …
€72,000
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 410 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€761,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€443,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€443,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€233,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Floor 3/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€317,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€233,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 424 m²
Floor 4/6
Well-Located Real Estate with Smart Home System in Bursa. Smart real estate is located in a …
€238,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 1/6
Well-Located Real Estate with Smart Home System in Bursa. Smart real estate is located in a …
€147,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/8
Spacious Properties in a Complex with Pool in Nilufer Bursa. Spacious properties are located…
€135,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious Properties in a New Housing Project for Sale in Bursa. Spacious properties with 3 b…
€146,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious Properties in a New Housing Project for Sale in Bursa. Spacious properties with 3 b…
€118,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 2/5
Flats with Wide Usage Areas in Complex with Security in Bursa. The spacious flats suitable f…
€146,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Floor 4/5
Flats with Wide Usage Areas in Complex with Security in Bursa. The spacious flats suitable f…
€118,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/5
New Build Apartments in Central Location in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in the…
€72,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious and Useful Villas with Private Gardens in Bursa Nilufer. New villas are located in …
€635,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/5
Well Located Apartments with City and Mountain Views in Bursa. New apartments are located in…
€203,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
Well Located Apartments with City and Mountain Views in Bursa. New apartments are located in…
€131,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Floor 9/10
Apartments with Smart Home Systems in Bursa City Center. The apartments with smart home syst…
€346,000

Property types in Niluefer

apartments
houses

Properties features in Niluefer, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir