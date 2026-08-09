Residential properties for sale in Niluefer, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Nilufer
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Nilufer, Turkey

;
apartments
29
houses
16
45 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in a Complex in Gümüştepe Nilüfer Gümüştepe Neighborhood, located in Bursa's…
$758,172
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments in a Residential Complex with Extensive Social Facilities in Kayapa, Bursa Kayapa…
$137,284
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 386 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious and Modern Houses in Bursa Nilüfer Özlüce Özlüce is a district with modern urban pl…
$1,04M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 7/9
Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer in a Prestigious Residential Complex Odunluk Neighborhood in Nil…
$721,411
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Floor 10/10
3-Bedroom Apartments with Communal Pool in Nilüfer Ataevler Ataevler is one of Nilüfer's wel…
$241,616
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/3
1, 2 & 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex in Bursa Nilüfer The apartments are situated in the…
$94,772
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Gecgelen Sokak, Turkey
4 room apartment
Gecgelen Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/5
$5,47M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Duplex Villas for Sale with Pools in Nilüfer Bursa These villas are located in the 1…
$1,05M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments with Spacious Terraces in a Prestigious Complex in Bursa Balat is a well-known ar…
$342,102
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/5
Fully Furnished Brand-New 2-Bedroom Apartments in Nilüfer Görükle The apartments are in Görü…
$86,708
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments with Premium Amenities and Indoor Parking in Nilüfer, Bursa Balat is one of the b…
$150,294
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments for Sale in a Privileged Project in Bursa Doğanköy Located in Nilüfer, one of Bur…
$463,456
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/4
Furnished 1-Bedroom Investment Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer These apartments are located in t…
$83,990
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Garden Villas for Sale in Gökçeköy, Nilüfer, Bursa The villas are located in the Gö…
$273,913
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/5
2-Bedroom Apartments in a Project with a Pool and Suitable for Invesment in Bursa The Kayapa…
$117,887
Leave a request
Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 113 m²
$5,23M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 4/5
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with a Swimming Pool and an Indoor Parking Lot in Bu…
$484,259
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nilufer, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 272 m²
Floor 1/3
Smart Villa with Detached Garden and Parking in Bursa Nilüfer The villa is in the Demirci ne…
$375,735
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/6
3-Bedroom Apartments in a Project with Nature and City View in Bursa Balat The Balat region …
$294,716
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 2/5
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with a Swimming Pool and an Indoor Parking Lot in Bu…
$368,684
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Floor 9/10
Smart Flats Close to the Amenities in Bursa Nilüfer The flats are in the Cumhuriyet neighbor…
$337,583
Leave a request
Duplex 1 bedroom in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/3
1, 2 & 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex in Bursa Nilüfer The apartments are situated in the…
$101,128
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/5
City View Spacious Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer Özlüce Nilüfer is a modern living area prefer…
$463,456
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartments with Spacious Terraces in a Prestigious Complex in Bursa Balat is a well-known ar…
$414,914
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/5
City View Spacious Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer Özlüce Nilüfer is a modern living area prefer…
$251,971
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/2
Smart Home System Equipped Detached Duplex Villas in Nilüfer Demirci The duplex villas are l…
$501,750
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 1/10
Smart Flats Close to the Amenities in Bursa Nilüfer The flats are in the Cumhuriyet neighbor…
$160,357
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
1-Bedroom Apartments with Affordable Prices in Bursa Nilüfer Kayapa Neighborhood in Nilüfer,…
$73,834
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/10
3-Bedroom Apartments with Communal Pool in Nilüfer Ataevler Ataevler is one of Nilüfer's wel…
$189,543
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nilufer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 5/10
Stylish Real Estate in a Complex with Rich Amenities in Bursa Nilüfer Kayapa is one of the d…
$165,272
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go