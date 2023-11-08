UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Niluefer
Residential properties for sale in Niluefer, Turkey
Besevler Mahallesi
24
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi
11
Goeruekle Mahallesi
10
Dumlupinar Mahallesi
5
Clear all
53 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
3
1
97 m²
1/9
Stylish Furnished Apartments in Bursa. The furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments located in Bursa…
€107,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
2
1
68 m²
9/9
Stylish Furnished Apartments in Bursa. The furnished 1+1 and 2+1 apartments located in Bursa…
€93,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
3
1
100 m²
1/5
New Build Apartments in Central Location in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in the…
€91,500
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
6
3
320 m²
1/2
Centrally-Located Affordable House with Large Garden in Bursa. The detached house is located…
€450,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
2
1
67 m²
2/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€168,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
4
2
119 m²
1/5
Properties in a Complex with Outdoor Pool in Bursa. The properties are located in Osmangazi,…
€170,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
3
1
107 m²
2/5
Properties in a Complex with Outdoor Pool in Bursa. The properties are located in Osmangazi,…
€129,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
5
3
213 m²
1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms in Bursa Nilufer. The detached villas are located i…
€655,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
4
2
210 m²
1/10
Luxe Apartments in a Complex with Rich Facilities in Bursa. The apartments are situated in a…
€237,000
Recommend
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
7
4
420 m²
9/10
Luxe Apartments in a Complex with Rich Facilities in Bursa. The apartments are situated in a…
€655,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
170 m²
1/7
Spacious New Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Bursa. The brand-new apartments are i…
€128,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
3
1
65 m²
3/7
Furnished Apartments Suitable for Rental Income in Bursa. Fully furnished and ready-to-move …
€72,000
Recommend
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
8
6
410 m²
13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€761,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
5
3
193 m²
5/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€443,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
6
4
297 m²
13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€443,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
3
2
100 m²
4/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€233,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
4
3
209 m²
3/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€317,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
3
2
155 m²
1/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€233,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
6
3
424 m²
4/6
Well-Located Real Estate with Smart Home System in Bursa. Smart real estate is located in a …
€238,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
212 m²
1/6
Well-Located Real Estate with Smart Home System in Bursa. Smart real estate is located in a …
€147,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
191 m²
1/8
Spacious Properties in a Complex with Pool in Nilufer Bursa. Spacious properties are located…
€135,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
242 m²
3/5
Spacious Properties in a New Housing Project for Sale in Bursa. Spacious properties with 3 b…
€146,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
241 m²
5/5
Spacious Properties in a New Housing Project for Sale in Bursa. Spacious properties with 3 b…
€118,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
213 m²
2/5
Flats with Wide Usage Areas in Complex with Security in Bursa. The spacious flats suitable f…
€146,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goeruekle Mahallesi, Turkey
4
2
241 m²
4/5
Flats with Wide Usage Areas in Complex with Security in Bursa. The spacious flats suitable f…
€118,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Dumlupinar Mahallesi, Turkey
2
1
85 m²
1/5
New Build Apartments in Central Location in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in the…
€72,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
5
4
320 m²
1/2
Spacious and Useful Villas with Private Gardens in Bursa Nilufer. New villas are located in …
€635,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
5
2
200 m²
5/5
Well Located Apartments with City and Mountain Views in Bursa. New apartments are located in…
€203,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
4
1
100 m²
1/5
Well Located Apartments with City and Mountain Views in Bursa. New apartments are located in…
€131,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
6
4
330 m²
9/10
Apartments with Smart Home Systems in Bursa City Center. The apartments with smart home syst…
€346,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Niluefer
apartments
houses
Properties features in Niluefer, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL