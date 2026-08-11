Residential properties for sale in Basiskele, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Başiskele
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Başiskele, Turkey

;
apartments
8
houses
3
11 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 134 m²
Project offers solutions for different needs and expectations with a wide range of apartment…
$411,912
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Project offers solutions for different needs and expectations with a wide range of apartment…
$284,073
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Project offers solutions for different needs and expectations with a wide range of apartment…
$236,780
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Castle 8 bedrooms in Başiskele, Turkey
Castle 8 bedrooms
Başiskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 964 m²
Located in Kocaeli, a thriving industrial hub in Turkey, these specially designed villas com…
$2,78M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Project offers solutions for different needs and expectations with a wide range of apartment…
$355,664
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Başiskele, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 427 m²
Number of floors 4
Villas for Sale in a Prestigious Complex in Başiskele, Kocaeli Başiskele is a district locat…
$842,802
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Başiskele, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$188,049
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with swimming pools, green areas and kids' playgrounds, Kocaeli, Turk…
$170,780
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey The residen…
$217,562
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Başiskele, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Başiskele, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 5/10
Sea View Four Bedrooms Apartment For Sale in Kocaeli Sea View Four Bedrooms Apartment For…
$145,000
Leave a request
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Servetiye Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of exclusive villas with a view of the sea and swimming pools, Kocaeli, Turkey …
$2,22M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go