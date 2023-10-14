UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Kagithane
Residential properties for sale in Kagithane, Turkey
apartments
49
Clear all
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
3
1
122 m²
10
New complex in Kyagythan We present to your attention a new complex with its own complete i…
€588,500
Recommend
1 room apartment with children playground, with parking covered, with BBQ area
Kagithane, Turkey
2
1
70 m²
4
New low-rise complex in Kyagythan We present to your attention a new low-rise complex with …
€390,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
2
1
57 m²
10
New elite complex in Kyagythan We present to your attention a new elite complex with its ow…
€345,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking covered, with concierge , with pool table
Kagithane, Turkey
2
1
81 m²
11
New residence in Kyagythan We present to your attention a new residence with its own infrast…
€439,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
3
2
138 m²
New elite residence in Kyagykhtan We present to your attention a new elite residence with it…
€650,000
Recommend
1 room apartment gym, with children playground, with parking covered
Kagithane, Turkey
1
1
47 m²
10
Elite complex in Kyagykhtan We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infra…
€320,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kagithane, Turkey
3
1
87 m²
4
New residence in Kyagythan We present to your attention a new residence with its own infras…
€306,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Kagithane, Turkey
3
87 m²
15
€272,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground
Kagithane, Turkey
3
1
53 m²
11
€255,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sauna, gym, with concierge
Kagithane, Turkey
4
2
170 m²
13
€737,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
3
2
126 m²
8
Spacious Apartments in a Family Style in Kagithane Istanbul. Luxury apartments are located i…
€513,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with central heating, with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
3
1
61 m²
4
Apartments in a New Building with Security in Istanbul. The ready-to-move apartments in Ista…
€151,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with central heating, with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
2
1
52 m²
4
Apartments in a New Building with Security in Istanbul. The ready-to-move apartments in Ista…
€112,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Kagithane, Turkey
4
2
186 m²
8
Apartments for Sale Full of Unique Beauties in Kağıthane Istanbul. Apartments in Istanbul ar…
€1,42M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
3
1
91 m²
14
Istanbul Flats Surrounded by Social Facilities in Kagithane. Quality flats are situated in t…
€228,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
2
1
65 m²
14
Istanbul Flats Surrounded by Social Facilities in Kagithane. Quality flats are situated in t…
€175,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
3
1
110 m²
15
Deluxe Properties on E-5 Highway in Istanbul Kagithane. Contemporary designed properties are…
€452,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
4
1
152 m²
9
Modern Apartments in an Extensive Complex in Istanbul. The apartments for sale in Istanbul a…
€526,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
3
1
119 m²
9
Modern Apartments in an Extensive Complex in Istanbul. The apartments for sale in Istanbul a…
€407,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
2
1
87 m²
15
Well Located Contemporary Apartments in Kagithane Istanbul. New apartments are located in Ka…
€278,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
3
2
139 m²
5
Luxury Properties 50 m from the Metro Station in Kagithane. The residential project is locat…
€673,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
4
2
134 m²
5
Luxury Properties 50 m from the Metro Station in Kagithane. The residential project is locat…
€645,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
2
1
70 m²
5
Luxury Properties 50 m from the Metro Station in Kagithane. The residential project is locat…
€367,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
6
3
269 m²
10
Spacious Apartments with Forest View in Kagithane Istanbul. Luxury apartments with forest vi…
€1,74M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
5
3
207 m²
10
Spacious Apartments with Forest View in Kagithane Istanbul. Luxury apartments with forest vi…
€1,46M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
4
2
172 m²
10
Spacious Apartments with Forest View in Kagithane Istanbul. Luxury apartments with forest vi…
€1,13M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kagithane, Turkey
3
2
130 m²
10
Spacious Apartments with Forest View in Kagithane Istanbul. Luxury apartments with forest vi…
€1,09M
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
2
1
80 m²
13/15
Luxe Apartment Suitable for Investment in Istanbul Kagithane. The apartment with stylish des…
€165,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
4
2
265 m²
Properties in a Complex with 24/7 Security in Kagithane Center. The properties in Istanbul f…
€1,03M
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kagithane, Turkey
3
2
118 m²
Properties in a Complex with 24/7 Security in Kagithane Center. The properties in Istanbul f…
€574,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
