Residential properties for sale in Sariyer, Turkey

apartments
43
houses
6
49 properties total found
1 room apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
1 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
€346,095
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Sariyer, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,02M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Sariyer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€884,100
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sariyer, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 297 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€818,100
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sariyer, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 311 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€2,25M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sariyer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,23M
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sariyer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€924,200
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sariyer, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€671,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sariyer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€605,400
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sariyer, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€2,13M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sariyer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,64M
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sariyer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,21M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sariyer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,69M
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sariyer, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€2,41M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Sariyer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,40M
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Sariyer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,12M
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sariyer, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 422 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€3,33M
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sariyer, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,92M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sariyer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,47M
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sariyer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,31M
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sariyer, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€649,600
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with basement in Sariyer, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with basement
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€716,600
9 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sariyer, Turkey
9 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 885 m²
The villa for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European side…
€6,93M
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Sariyer, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€679,400
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with basement in Sariyer, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with basement
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
The villa for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European side…
€767,800
6 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with basement in Sariyer, Turkey
6 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with basement
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
The villa for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European side…
€1,63M
6 room house with elevator, with air conditioning, with basement in Sariyer, Turkey
6 room house with elevator, with air conditioning, with basement
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
The villa for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European side…
€1,41M
2 room apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€542,527
1 room apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
1 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€505,112
3 room apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
3 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
€827,822
