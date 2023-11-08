UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Sariyer
Residential properties for sale in Sariyer, Turkey
apartments
43
houses
6
Clear all
49 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
1
65 m²
€346,095
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Sariyer, Turkey
5
2
204 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,02M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Sariyer, Turkey
4
2
180 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€884,100
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
5
2
297 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€818,100
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
5
4
311 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€2,25M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
4
3
209 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,23M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
3
2
128 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€924,200
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
2
1
109 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€671,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
3
1
186 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€605,400
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
5
3
212 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€2,13M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
4
2
169 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,64M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
3
2
106 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,21M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
4
2
235 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,69M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
5
3
250 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€2,41M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Sariyer, Turkey
4
2
181 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,40M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Sariyer, Turkey
3
2
133 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,12M
Recommend
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
6
3
422 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€3,33M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
5
3
228 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,92M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
4
2
202 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,47M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
3
2
157 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€1,31M
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
2
1
72 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€649,600
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with basement
Sariyer, Turkey
3
2
170 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€716,600
Recommend
9 room house with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
12
9
885 m²
The villa for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European side…
€6,93M
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Sariyer, Turkey
2
1
69 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European …
€679,400
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with basement
Sariyer, Turkey
6
4
280 m²
The villa for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European side…
€767,800
Recommend
6 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with basement
Sariyer, Turkey
7
4
450 m²
The villa for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European side…
€1,63M
Recommend
6 room house with elevator, with air conditioning, with basement
Sariyer, Turkey
7
5
320 m²
The villa for sale is located in Sariyer. Sariyer is a district located on the European side…
€1,41M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
2
2
102 m²
€542,527
Recommend
1 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
1
1
69 m²
€505,112
Recommend
3 room apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
3
2
208 m²
€827,822
Recommend
