Residential properties for sale in Pendik, Turkey

apartments
33
houses
3
36 properties total found
2 room apartment in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
€189,290
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pendik, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 295 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Pendik. Pendik is a district located in the Asian side …
€671,800
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Pendik. Pendik is a district located in the Asian side …
€319,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Pendik. Pendik is a district located in the Asian side …
€221,400
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pendik, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Pendik. Pendik is a district located in the Asian side …
€153,700
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Pendik, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Pendik. Pendik is a district located in the Asian side …
€611,400
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Pendik. Pendik is a district located in the Asian side …
€251,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Pendik. Pendik is a district located in the Asian side …
€169,700
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Pendik, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Pendik. Pendik is a district located in the Asian side …
€395,600
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Pendik. Pendik is a district located in the Asian side …
€755,400
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Pendik. Pendik is a district located in the Asian side …
€842,900
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Pendik, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Pendik. Pendik is a district located in the Asian side …
€1,39M
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Pendik, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 322 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Pendik. Pendik is a district located in the Asian side …
€1,41M
3 room apartment in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€321,063
1 room Duplex with sauna, gym, with children playground in Pendik, Turkey
1 room Duplex with sauna, gym, with children playground
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 7
€145,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 295 m²
New Build Sea View Apartments near Airport in Istanbul. Apartments are located in the Pendik…
€672,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
New Build Sea View Apartments near Airport in Istanbul. Apartments are located in the Pendik…
€319,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
New Build Sea View Apartments near Airport in Istanbul. Apartments are located in the Pendik…
€222,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
New Build Sea View Apartments near Airport in Istanbul. Apartments are located in the Pendik…
€154,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Well-Located Modern Flats in a Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Modern flats are situated in a lu…
€612,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Well-Located Modern Flats in a Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Modern flats are situated in a lu…
€403,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Well-Located Modern Flats in a Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Modern flats are situated in a lu…
€396,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Well-Located Modern Flats in a Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Modern flats are situated in a lu…
€277,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Well-Located Modern Flats in a Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Modern flats are situated in a lu…
€252,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Well-Located Modern Flats in a Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Modern flats are situated in a lu…
€199,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Well-Located Modern Flats in a Luxury Complex in Istanbul. Modern flats are situated in a lu…
€170,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 10
Flats with Islands View in a Seafront Complex in Istanbul. The flats with islands and sea vi…
€1,41M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 10
Flats with Islands View in a Seafront Complex in Istanbul. The flats with islands and sea vi…
€1,39M
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 10
Flats with Islands View in a Seafront Complex in Istanbul. The flats with islands and sea vi…
€843,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Pendik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 10
Flats with Islands View in a Seafront Complex in Istanbul. The flats with islands and sea vi…
€756,000
