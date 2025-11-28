Show property on map Show properties list
Residential property for sale in Edremit, Turkey

apartments
20
houses
9
29 properties total found
4 room apartment in , Turkey
4 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/4
$4,18M
Villa 4 rooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
$12,47M
3 room house in , Turkey
3 room house
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,09M
3 room apartment in 3071 Sokak, Turkey
3 room apartment
3071 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
$5,74M
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/4
$4,06M
2 room house in , Turkey
2 room house
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/3
$4,23M
4 room apartment in 46 Sokak, Turkey
4 room apartment
46 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/4
$4,87M
Duplex 6 rooms in 1040 Sokak, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
1040 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 3/4
$8,88M
Villa 6 rooms in , Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
$13,11M
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
$5,86M
4 room apartment in Akdeniz Caddesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Akdeniz Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
$4,18M
4 room apartment in Cumhuriyet Caddesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Cumhuriyet Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
$3,77M
3 room apartment in 118 Sokak, Turkey
3 room apartment
118 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/3
$4,90M
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/7
$4,29M
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
$7,54M
Villa 5 rooms in , Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
$16,82M
5 room house in , Turkey
5 room house
, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
$13,92M
Apartment in Kovanlik Cd, Turkey
Apartment
Kovanlik Cd, Turkey
Area 331 m²
$15,02M
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/4
$6,09M
4 room apartment in 2018 Sokak, Turkey
4 room apartment
2018 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,27M
4 room house in 202 Sokak, Turkey
4 room house
202 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/3
$9,04M
6 room apartment in , Turkey
6 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/4
$4,47M
4 room apartment in 303 Sokak, Turkey
4 room apartment
303 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/4
$8,70M
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
$3,89M
Duplex 4 rooms in , Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/3
$4,93M
2 room apartment in , Turkey
2 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/4
$3,10M
2 room apartment in , Turkey
2 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/4
$4,00M
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/4
$4,23M
4 room apartment in 1042 Sokak, Turkey
4 room apartment
1042 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/4
$7,83M
