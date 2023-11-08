Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bagcilar, Turkey

3 room apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
€406,896
2 room apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
€365,738
2 room apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
€363,867
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 9
New investment residence in Bagjilar We present to your attention a new investment residence…
€313,600
1 room Duplex with BBQ area, with concierge in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room Duplex with BBQ area, with concierge
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 8
New complex in Bagjilar We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastruct…
€255,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 19
New elite residence in Bagjilar We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its ow…
€250,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 14
New elite complex in Bagjilar We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own …
€281,000
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with sauna, gym, with children playground
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 13
€304,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 199 m²
€632,766
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
€426,428
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
€305,378
1 room apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€141,284
2 room apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Elite real estate with the concept of a hotel in Istanbul The project presents unique apart…
€239,460
3 room apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious luxury houses in Istanbul The Retro Palm Gunesli project ( IP-753 ) – is a luxury …
€319,587
2 room apartment in Bagcilar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Modern commercial real estate in Istanbul This is a unique, safe living space built on the …
€285,589
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
You and İ know the best place in the world always will be our home. Have you traveled for a …
Price on request
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
You ended here now, settle down and appreciate the new Real estate investment in a prime loc…
Price on request
