Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Sultangazi

Residential properties for sale in Sultangazi, Turkey

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Sultangazi, Turkey
3 room apartment in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€274,376
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Sultangazi, Turkey
2 room apartment in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
€223,910
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir