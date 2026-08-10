Residential properties for sale in Sultangazi, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Sultangazi, Turkey

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apartments
19
19 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in an Extensive Project in İstanbul Sultangazi These apartments are located in th…
$401,045
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3 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 7/12
Move-in Apartment in İstanbul Sultangazi, Close to the Northern Marmara Highway The ready to…
$199,945
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2 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Co-Star Living
$240,000
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Co-Star Living
$407,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
The first steps towards a privileged life are taken in Riverwind that consists of 493 apartm…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in an Extensive Project in İstanbul Sultangazi These apartments are located in th…
$682,103
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2 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Sona Park Sultangazi
$182,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Greeniva Project is located in Fevzi Çakmak Neighborhood that is in Antalya’s Kepez district…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Greeniva Project is located in Fevzi Çakmak Neighborhood that is in Antalya’s Kepez district…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
The first steps towards a privileged life are taken in Riverwind that consists of 493 apartm…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Co-Star Living
$596,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Co-Star Living
$193,154
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2 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
The first steps towards a privileged life are taken in Riverwind that consists of 493 apartm…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in an Extensive Project in İstanbul Sultangazi These apartments are located in th…
$539,902
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Sona Park Sultangazi
$211,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
Co-Star Living
$313,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment with magnificent views of the city in Istanbul The project has a magnificent view…
$158,227
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