Residential properties for sale in Kestel, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kestel
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Kestel, Turkey

;
apartments
34
34 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent. What you get: Apartments in a stylish residential complex 200 from the sea in the…
$178,042
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/2
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments of different areas and storeys in the co…
$195,846
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/8
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a stylish complex, near the sea in th…
$176,929
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a stylish residential complex near th…
$155,786
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: a large -scale complex on the shore of the Kaestel region. On construction:…
$233,680
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
For the degree of demonstrations, you will recover: apartment -based complexion -agriculture…
$160,238
Leave a request
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/6
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment -resistant dwarf agricultural auver.…
$193,620
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
For the Crown of Distillery -Audiwestations, you will recover: residential -produced vijibiv…
$161,350
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: A complex with apartments and a sh…
$161,350
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/10
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: large -scale projecture -in -industrial propro…
$200,297
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
From the owner. For sale are one-bedroom apartments (1+1), with an area of ​​52 m2. We p…
$114,161
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/6
For the Investigations, you will recover: apartment -resistant dwarf complexesemrarian. The …
$306,009
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
We present you a project designed specifically for lovers of a relaxing and pleasant stay wi…
$188,787
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. What you get: Premium-class investment project with a large territory in the Kest…
$267,063
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/7
What you get: The new project is a real perfection with a developed infrastructure in the Ke…
$265,950
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kestel, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a cozy, stylish residential complex i…
$172,478
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a cozy residential complex near the s…
$166,914
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
For rent. For investment What you get: A unique project in the picturesque area of Kestel.…
$311,573
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in the most elite complex of Kestel dist…
$189,169
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/4
For citizenship What you get: Apartments with direct sea views in a premium complex. On c…
$339,392
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent For investment What do you get: a luxury class complex in an elite area of ​​Kest…
$302,671
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kestel, Turkey
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/6
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment -based complexes3 minuthantmoryavaya…
$172,478
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
We present a completely new project in the elite region of Kestel. High-level project & ndas…
$138,378
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/6
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: A new investment project of a resi…
$333,828
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a complex 150 meters from the sea in …
$161,350
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/6
What you get: Apartments on the banks of the Dimchai River, in a quiet area of Kestel. Abou…
$178,042
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/5
For the Crown of Distillery -Auddlya Investigations, you will recall: premium -native -cheat…
$244,807
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/6
For rent. For investment What you get: Cozy residential complex near the sea in the area o…
$166,914
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a complex under construction 5 minute…
$172,478
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent. For investment What you get: Investment project of the complex with infrastructu…
$132,419
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go