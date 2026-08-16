Residential properties for sale in Gemlik, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Gemlik, Turkey

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apartments
3
5 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gemlik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 3/4
Elegant Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Bursa Gemlik The project is located in Kurşun…
$209,370
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3 bedroom apartment in Gemlik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 1/4
Elegant Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Bursa Gemlik The project is located in Kurşun…
$188,548
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Apartment in , Turkey
Apartment
, Turkey
Area 833 m²
$1,46M
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3 bedroom apartment in Gemlik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 2/6
Sea View Apartments in Bursa with Indoor Parking Lot These apartments are located in the Ge…
$205,899
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Villa 3 rooms in 541 Nolu Sokak, Turkey
Villa 3 rooms
541 Nolu Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
$15,10M
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