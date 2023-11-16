Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gemlik, Turkey

3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekkumla, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekkumla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/4
Sea View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Bursa Gemlik. The flats for sale in Bursa Gemlik …
€145,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekkumla, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekkumla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/4
Well-Lit Apartments Close to Beach in Gemlik Bursa. Apartments with stunning sea views are l…
€138,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekkumla, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekkumla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/4
Well-Lit Apartments Close to Beach in Gemlik Bursa. Apartments with stunning sea views are l…
€141,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gemlik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
Floor 6/6
Well-Located Sea View Luxury Flat for Sale in Gemlik Bursa. The flat for sale in Gemlik Burs…
€300,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Gemlik, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Key-Ready Duplex Properties in a Complex with Pool in Bursa. The properties for sale in Burs…
€164,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Gemlik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
Key-Ready Duplex Properties in a Complex with Pool in Bursa. The properties for sale in Burs…
€145,000

